US Wants Regime Change In Iran Says Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani called for regime change in Iran while addressing a rally staged by an extreme Iranian opposition group in Paris on Saturday.

Risking the wrath of the US State Department, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer suggested that the president was ‘committed’ to bringing about regime change in Iran and that his decision to reimpose sanctions was aimed at bringing it about.

According to the Guardian, Giuliani spoke to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an umbrella coalition largely controlled by the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MeK), once listed as a terrorist organization in the US and Europe and still widely viewed as a Marxist-Islamist cult built around the personality of its leader, Maryam Rajavi.

“We are now realistically being able to see an end to the regime in Iran,” Giuliani told a crowd of about 4,000, many who were refugees or young eastern Europeans who had been bussed in to attend the rally in return for a weekend trip to Paris.

In his speech, Giuliani said the fall of the Iranian government would be brought about by economic isolation.

But why would President Trump have his personal lawyer make a major foreign policy announcement? Where is the secretary of state or the secretary of defense on this?

RT reports: Addressing an event organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a Paris-based exile group, the gaffe-prone former mayor of New York said that Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and reintroduce sanctions was the beginning of the end for the regime.

“When the greatest economic power stops doing business with you then you collapse … and the sanctions will become greater, greater and greater,” he said on Saturday night, adding that the NCRI would be ruling Iran before 2019, according to Reuters.

Washington pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, claiming, along with Israel, that Tehran is developing nuclear weapons. Other signatories to the hard-negotiated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the world nuclear watchdog IAEA, have said that Iran had followed all the requirements of the deal. While the US slapped Iran with sanctions and is now urging countries to stop buying its oil, the White House insists they are not involved in regime change.This is not the first time Giuliani has committed a diplomatic faux pas while speaking as a private citizen.

Trump’s old ally Rudy seems not to follow the agenda. In May, he was slapped down by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert after telling a meeting of the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights in Washington that Trump is “committed” to regime change.

“[Giuliani] speaks for himself and not on behalf of the administration on foreign policy,” Nauert told AP at the time.