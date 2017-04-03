Adele Caught Shapeshifting Into Eight-Foot Reptilian In New Zealand

Adele “shapeshifted into an eight-foot reptilian” backstage at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium after the final concert of her world tour, according to shocked fans and a reporter from the New Zealand Herald.

The ten super fans, invited backstage to meet Adele after her final New Zealand show, got more than they bargained for when the singer “shapeshifted” into a “massive, at least eight or nine feet tall, powerfully built reptilian” with “greenish-grey scales“, to quote one of the witnesses.

Jim Joint, reporting for the New Zealand Herald, wrote that the super fans told him Adele had “flickering reptile eyes with a black stripe down the middle” and “scaly horns and protrusions” all over her body.

“She looked shocked, like she wasn’t prepared for the change,” a witness told the Herald.

Adele fan Jesse Warren also told the Herald that Adele said the shapeshifting is “crippling her” and she “can’t go on” until she learns to stop the reptile inside herself from manifesting itself in public.

“Adele said she won’t be able to perform live or tour again until she learns to control the shapeshifting.”

[Editor’s Note: The screen shots from the New Zealand Herald newspaper article were sent to us by Jesse Warren, an Adele fan who says she was invited backstage. According to Jess, the NZ Herald deleted the article shortly after publication.]

Warning readers to “hold onto their hats”, the New Zealand Herald writer claims that a number of fans who were invited backstage to meet Adele witnessed the British singer “shapeshift into a giant lizard” and then apologize for scaring them, explaining that she meant no harm and is a “good reptilian.”

The New Zealand Herald has not responded to questions asking why they deleted the article from their website, or if they were acting under outside orders.

It would not be the first time a news outlet or social media platform was forced to censor content relating to celebrity reptilian shapeshifting, with Twitter notorious for deleting tweets and shadow banning accounts whenever a celebrity is seen in reptilian form by members of the public.

A report about Justin Bieber being seen by his fans in reptilian form, published by Australian news outlet Perth Today, was deleted on the same day it was published, with experts claiming the newspaper was instructed to delete the article by the global elite.

In January, Caitlyn Jenner was also seen shapeshifting at a restaurant in Malibu, Los Angeles. Twitter erupted with tweets and retweets and #ReptilianCaitlyn entered the top 10 trending topics. However Twitter cracked down on the tweets, claiming they breached the platform’s Hateful Conduct rules, and the trending topic was suppressed.

Music industry reptilian-Illuminati

Jesse Warren told Your News Wire that she and her fellow Adele fans are now convinced that longstanding industry rumours are true: Adele is a member of the reptilian-humanoid race that has infiltrated the music industry Illuminati and are using pop culture to spread their agenda and indoctrinate impressionable young people.

According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting.

Experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness shapeshifting, however two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian.

It is said that Queen Elizabeth, a high priestess of the dominant reptilian-Illuminati bloodline, is the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilian in the world, however sightings of celebrity reptilians, including music industry and Hollywood stars, are becoming more and more common.