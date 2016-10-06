Aliens Built World’s First Airport In Iraq 5000 BC

Iraq’s transport minister says aliens built the world’s first airport in El Naciria, southern Iraq 7,000 years ago to launch missions to other planets.

Kazem Finjan claims “ancient aliens” helped establish the space station to explore the solar system.

He told a packed conference that seven thousand years ago interplanetary missions were being launched from southern Iraq.

RT.com reports:

Getting ever so slightly sidetracked during a press conference to announce the construction of a real-life, modern day airport in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, Finjan suggested spacecraft launched from the same area in 5,000 BC discovered Pluto and the mythical planet of Nibiru.

Sumerians inhabited what was Mesopotamia and, according to Finjan, were aided in developing this space station by visiting aliens.

“The first airport that was established on planet earth was in this place. It was constructed 5,000 years before Christ,” Finjan told a baffled gallery of journalists.

“The particularity of this place is that it remains the safest for the landing and takeoff of aircraft, due to favourable weather conditions. When the Sumerians settled on this land, they were aware of this and have chosen specifically for their flights to other planets.“

An apparently well-read individual, Finjan is convinced he has found the proof for his theories.

“I invite those who doubt to read the book of the great Sumerian historian Zecharia Sitchin, or the books of Samuel Kramer including one entitled ‘History begins at sumer’ which speaks of the first airport constructed on planet earth, and it is there at el Naciria,” he continued.



