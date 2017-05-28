Angela Merkel: US, UK Are Enemies Of Germany Once Again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned citizens that the U.S. and UK are both enemies of the Germans once again, in a speech reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Speaking at an election rally in Munich on Sunday, Merkel said that the European Union, headed by Germany, should no longer count on the United States and Britain as being its “allies”, warning the EU that they “must take its fate into its own hands.”

Germany tried to take over the world once and nearly succeeded during World War I. They tried again a few years later during World War II; almost wiping out an entire race of people. It seems they are building to try for a third time.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I’ve experienced that in the last few days,” Merkel told the German crowd.

Presstv.com reports: She said Germany and France, as the two dominant forces in the EU, have to seek broader relations to compensate for the lack of commitment shown by the US and Britain.

“We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands,” Merkel said, adding, “we have to fight for our own destiny”.

The comments came a day after Merkel expressed frustration at the way Trump handled a debate on climate change in the G7 summit. All other six members of the group said they would stick to the terms of a landmark climate deal reached in Paris in 2015 but Trump said he would announce his position on the issue next week. Merkel said after the meeting that the “discussion on the topic of climate was very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump had vowed to revise US commitments under the Paris Agreement, saying the deal, which he had branded as a Chinese hoax, would seriously harm jobs inside the United States while it hugely benefits countries like China.

Trump and European governments have clashed on other issues, including Trump’s criticism that NATO allies have repeatedly failed to meet the defensive alliance’s military spending commitment of 2.0 percent of GDP.