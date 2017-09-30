Antifa Plans ‘Civil War’ To Bring Down U.S. Government

Antifa is planning the largest ever riots seen in America as part of a plot to incite a “civil war” that will bring down the U.S. government.

On November 4, the domestic terrorist group plan to “gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country” in the hope of inciting riots that will lead to Trump exiting the White House.

Infowars.com reports: “Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power,” states a call to action on the RefuseFascism website.

A longer screed posted on the Revolutionary Communist website makes it clear that Antifa is not prepared to wait for electoral change from Democrats, and will engage in a “ferocious struggle,” based on plans outlined in a book written by Bob Avakian, the Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, which is called The Coming Civil War.

Vowing to stop the “unrelenting terror” of the Trump administration, the group asserts that, “The stakes are nothing less than the future of humanity and the planet itself,” typically hysterical rhetoric which when combined with Antifa’s violent tactics should be a deep cause for concern for law enforcement bodies.

Earlier this week, far-left activists blocked the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles before holding up placards that read, “November 4 It Begins”.

Whether the planned actions fizzle after some on the mainstream left who previously embraced Antifa were forced to back away remains to be seen.

However, the activity of the group should cause even more alarm given the revelations of an undercover video by Steven Crowder and his team in which Antifa members are seen planning violent attacks, handing out sharp objects with which to stab conservatives, and even discussing the procurement of AK-47s.

Antifa’s open vow to overthrow the government combined with their violent tactics are sure to raise the alarm amongst federal authorities responsible for tracking domestic terrorism.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Department of Homeland Security has formally begun to classify Antifa’s activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” while the New Jersey DHS lists the group on its own website under the designation of “domestic terrorism”.