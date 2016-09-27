Assad Had Audio Of ISIS Talking With US Military Before Airstrikes

President Bashar al-Assad has an audio recording of a conversation between ISIS terrorists and the US military prior to the US airstrikes on Syrian troops.

The Military Intelligence Directorate intercepted a conversation between ISIS leaders and US troops shortly before their airstrikes near Deir ez-Zor on September 17.

Sputniknews.com reports:

“The Syrian Army intercepted a conversation between the Americans and Daesh before the air raid on Deir ez-Zor”, Hadiya Khalaf Abbas said as quoted by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

US warplanes hit Syrian government troops near the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor on September 17, leaving 62 military personnel killed and a hundred wounded. The Pentagon said initially that the airstrike was a mistake and targeted Daesh militants.

The head of the Syrian parliament, added during her visit to Iran that after the coalition’s airstrikes on the government troops US military directed terrorists’ attack on the Syrian army.

The attack on government positions put to test a US-Russia brokered nationwide ceasefire that came into being in Syria earlier that week. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last Friday it was necessary to separate Daesh terrorists from “moderate” opposition forces in order to salvage the truce.

Britain, Australia and Denmark confirmed their air forces’ participation in the deadly airstrikes.

The politician noted that the details would be made public later.