Black Lives Matter Founder Calls White People ‘Sub-Human’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Yusra Khogali has publicly called white people an inferior “sub-human” race in a racist Facebook rant.

The Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder argued that black people are “superior” because white people have “genetic defects” that make them lesser humans.

“Whiteness is not humaness, in fact, white skin is sub-human,” she posted. “All phenotypes exist within the black family and white ppl are a genetic defect of blackness.”

Heatst.com reports:

She continued explaining her theory, claiming white people are lesser because “[they] have a higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors that suppress melanin production. They are genetically deficient because melanin is present at the inception of life.”

“Melanin enables black skin to capture light and hold it in its memory mode which reveals that blackness converts light into knowledge. Melanin directly communicates with cosmic energy,” she added.

Khogali then proclaimed: “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. This is factual.”

The Black Lives Matter leader then wondered how the white race could be wiped out. According to her, “Black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

“Do you ever wonder how black ppl after centuries of colonial violence, genocide and destruction—no matter what systems created to make us extinct… How we keep coming back? It is because we are superhumxns,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the firebrand BLM Toronto chapter co-founder got into hot water. Last week, Heat Street reported about Khogali’s speech during a protest in Toronto, where she accused Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being a “white supremacist terrorist” for welcoming refugees to the country.

During the protest, she was seen shouting: “When Justin Trudeau says that he is a liar! He’s a hypocrite! He is a white supremacist terrorist! That is what he is,” she said. “Do not be fooled by his liberal bullshit. Do not be fooled.”

Last year, according to Newstalk 1010, she also caused a controversy after tweeting: “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz.”