Buckingham Palace Admit Queen Elizabeth ‘Is Not Human’

An internal document acknowledging that Queen Elizabeth is a shapeshifting reptilian was briefly published as a press release on the Royal Family’s official website yesterday before being taken down – but not before alert internet users captured screenshots of the extraordinary article and proof that the press release appeared on Google.

It is understood that the press release was a highly classified internal document designed to be released in case of emergency – for example, if the Queen was seen shapeshifting by thousands of people at a public event and the demand for an explanation became too much to ignore.

Palace staffers have acknowledged that more and more people are catching glimpses of the Queen in her reptilian form and the statement was prepared in advance.

The press release does not use the word ‘reptilian’ but does refer to the Queen and other members of the Royal Household as ‘different’ to humans and acknowledges that humanity has evolved to a point where more humans than ever before can see these ‘others’ in their true form.

“I pay tribute to the commitment, selfless devotion and generosity of spirit shown by my millions of human subjects and I fully expect them to digest this news in a mature and humble fashion.

Nothing has changed. Together we shall march on.”

The Palace insider claims the press release was most likely published by a junior IT staffer, however it is not yet clear if it should be considered an accident or an intentional leak.

All senior Palace staff are aware the Queen is ‘different,’ but protocol does not permit them to use the word ‘reptilian’ in her presence.

‘There is a tacit understanding. We accept it. Her differences allow her to rule absolutely and with authority over humanity,’ the Palace staffer said.