Buckingham Palace Admit Queen Elizabeth ‘Is Not Human’

Posted on July 5, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in Weird // 56 Comments

An internal document acknowledging that Queen Elizabeth is a shapeshifting reptilian was briefly published as a press release by Buckingham Palace yesterday

An internal document acknowledging that Queen Elizabeth is a shapeshifting reptilian was briefly published as a press release on the Royal Family’s official website yesterday before being taken down – but not before alert internet users captured screenshots of the extraordinary article and proof that the press release appeared on Google.

It is understood that the press release was a highly classified internal document designed to be released in case of emergency – for example, if the Queen was seen shapeshifting by thousands of people at a public event and the demand for an explanation became too much to ignore.

Palace staffers have acknowledged that more and more people are catching glimpses of the Queen in her reptilian form and the statement was prepared in advance.

Snapshot of the official Royal website suggesting that Queen Elizabeth ‘is not human’ (courtesy of royal.uk)

Snapshot of the official Royal website suggesting that Queen Elizabeth 'is not human' (courtesy of royal.uk)

The press release does not use the word ‘reptilian’ but does refer to the Queen and other members of the Royal Household as ‘different’ to humans and acknowledges that humanity has evolved to a point where more humans than ever before can see these ‘others’ in their true form.

“I pay tribute to the commitment, selfless devotion and generosity of spirit shown by my millions of human subjects and I fully expect them to digest this news in a mature and humble fashion.

Nothing has changed. Together we shall march on.”

The Palace insider claims the press release was most likely published by a junior IT staffer, however it is not yet clear if it should be considered an accident or an intentional leak.

Snapshot of the official Royal website suggesting that Queen Elizabeth ‘is not human’ (courtesy of royal.uk)

Snapshot of the official Royal website suggesting that Queen Elizabeth 'is not human' (courtesy of royal.uk)

All senior Palace staff are aware the Queen is ‘different,’ but protocol does not permit them to use the word ‘reptilian’ in her presence.

‘There is a tacit understanding. We accept it. Her differences allow her to rule absolutely and with authority over humanity,’ the Palace staffer said.

Evidence that the official Royal press release appeared on Google. These records have since been removed.

Evidence that the official Royal press release appeared on Google. These records have since been removed.

  • Wayne

    All of that could easily be photoshopped, is this satirical or real?

    • Spaces1999

      Take a wild guess

  • LibertyOrDeath1976

    Say whaaa?!

    • Spit

      Jesus is God. Change your logo.
      Luke 10:19 I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.

      • LibertyOrDeath1775

        I actually believe these “reptilians” are demon possessed. I believe that it is entirely possible that satan has manifested himself in these people.
        Jesus wept.

  • commonlaw

    She is worse than that- time for all the “truth” to be told. Like her true nationality-like all the money she has stolen from Americans- for starters- what really happened to princess Diana?? And much more- little children? Evil to the bone.

  • Chris Flores

    Satire Total Satire!!! I tried the url and it says no page does not exist

    • Chandini

      The page exists. http://www.royal.uk is the official website of the royal family. Of course the url as shown above doesn´t work, because it had been taken down.

      • Chris Flores

        Well yeah the Uk one Works but if the story was real, It would still be there. This is a doctored picture & Story lol

        • Cathy Creswell

          Someone call snopes.

  • David Icke must be loving this

    Intertesting after that stunt at her parade, Strange there’s no saved pages in July on the wayback machine, when you look on royal.uk, if only there was another way to view the web page before they changed it.

  • Cathy Creswell
  • Chan Chanchan

    FAKE : The url says https but there is no green icon for safe connection on the left of the url, as there is always with https. Whoever photoshoped this forgot that detail.

    • Romina Chirre

      It all depends on which browser you are using. I just went to the royal uk website, did a search usiing Internet Explorer and the results page had the “s” after http but there was no green icon for safe or secure connection. I tried the same thing using Chrome but this time it did have the green icon, so that proves not all browsers react the same way.

  • steve button

    Which just means she’s a Jew…which is a disgrace. She is a traitor to the Crown and to the British empire..hang the bitch. After a public trial..

  • Cornel

    Now I get it. The Reptilians plotted the Brexit. This means…Oh, God, Nigel Farage might be one of them,too, he was just playing dumb, if not, all the ‘OUT’ voters… And this implies that… all Britain has been invaded ! We could have got this long time ago. What the heck ! Too many dumb people in such a small place…

  • Spit

    aliens are demons.
    Revelation 16:13
    Then I saw three impure spirits that looked like frogs; they came out of the mouth of the dragon, out of the mouth of the beast and out of the mouth of the false prophet.

  • Spit

    Jesus is God. Relationship with your creator who died for your sins. NOT A RELIGION. do not take the rfid chip. its the mark of the beast. if you take it, you will go to hell. itll be too late.

    Isaiah 9:6
    For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

    John 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
    John 14 verse 8-9 Philip said, “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.”
    Jesus answered: “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?

    John 1 verse 14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.,

    John 3:5 Jesus answered, “Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit.

    John 8:24
    I told you that you would die in your sins; if you do not believe that I am he, you will indeed die in your sins.”

    get baptized in the name of The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit. you can baptize yourself in the bathtub, you can do it alone by yourself. Jesus(God) sees.

    Luke 10:18 He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.
    God talked in hebrew. heights can be as heaven in hebrew
    (I saw) (satan) (fall) (like) (lightning) (from) (the heights)
    ra’ah satan naphal ‘aher baraq o bamah

  • Julie

    Just make a search on archive.org (where all web page are archived) with the exact URL that is on the screen of the press release: royal.uk/queen-seen-different-form-2016

    You will find a change for that page the july 5th (funny no?) better the page when clicking does not exist anymore, even better, if you put your mouse over the date on the calandar you will see that 2 change occured that day. And even more better, just change something in the url like 2017 and not 2016 and you will find that archive.org find NOTHING.

    So, yes a page was there in the jully 5th with that exact URL. What was on that page? Who knows but why making a page with that URL that would not be the one we see on screen and then being deleted the same day??

    Puzzle pieces fit too well to not have something weird here.

    Wolrd change at a really fast rate and trust me or not by the end of 2018 we will not believe the new world in wich one we wil live. Nothing scarry, but soooo different.

    • banana maraca

      Looked at this a bit closer, and it turns out that just by searching for a page on the archive you can save it to the archive. I just saved the following url which is now part of the archive: https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.royal.uk/i-made-this-url-up

      So we can’t take the fact that the page is in the archive as proof that the page ever existed.

      The article, which was written on July 5th reported that the press release appeared (and was removed) “yesterday”, i.e. July 4th. The archive doesn’t show any changes whatsoever to the Royal website between July 1st, and July 5th, although that doesn’t neccessarily mean that there weren’t any – just that if there were they weren’t archived.

      If the screenshots are faked I’m impressed by the attention to detail. For instance going to the trouble of putting a small amount of the bottom of the photo and caption from the first alledged screenshot at the top of the second one with transparency, just as it would have looked if it was genuine.

      All intriguing stuff…

  • sammy

    lol. right in your face and brits still refuse to accept the truth. probably why uk is such a shit hole these days: everyone in america rejected hillary clinton for the evil witch she is, yet in the uk theyre worshipping their alien overlords as loveable old women that we must continue to pay taxes/fealty to.

  • Mr. Ed

    Where is the proof?
    Did anyone archive the video?
    Please provide a URL.

