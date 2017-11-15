Chelsea Clinton Caught Praising Sharia Law On Twitter

Chelsea Clinton describes herself as a “staunch feminist” who believes in equal rights for men and women, but yesterday we caught her praising Sharia law on Twitter!

Chelsea Clinton tweeted out a People article celebrating the first ever Barbie to wear a hijab in Mattel’s six decade history:

Barbie’s breaking barriers! Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first-ever U.S. Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the 2016 Rio Olympic games. And now she has her very own Barbie — the first to ever wear a hijab in the brand’s 58-year history.

Nothing says “breaking barriers” like going back several centuries and treating women like property! Amirite, ladies?

“LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing “Shero” doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad:” Chelsea Clinton tweeted. (picture of doll below)

LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing "Shero" doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad: https://t.co/tzcEkUsJ9w — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 14, 2017

It’s no secret why Chelsea Clinton and her mother – another “staunch feminist” – praise Islam. They receive millions upon millions of dollars from Islamic republics so like the good puppets they are, they turn a blind eye to the humans rights abuses in these countries and push Islam onto Americans.

But Americans are waking up to the real nature of the corrupt Clintons. Even a Middle Eastern man who claims to be one of Chelsea’s fans slammed her on Twitter for her stupidity celebrating Sharia law.

https://twitter.com/Hasamog/status/930499183043403776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F11%2Fdumb-brick-chelsea-clinton-celebrates-new-sharia-law-barbie-doll-gets-destroyed-twitter%2F

https://twitter.com/Hasamog/status/930499282188283905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F11%2Fdumb-brick-chelsea-clinton-celebrates-new-sharia-law-barbie-doll-gets-destroyed-twitter%2F

Does her head pop off?? — Banshee2 (@HellrazorUSA) November 14, 2017

Is it already genitally mutilated or do you get a set of clippers with it? — Dusty Boots (@Marines4MAGA) November 14, 2017

Love? Forcing women into the hijab via Sharia Law is the antitheses if what modern feminists should embrace! Sick. Sick. Sick! — Kenneth Cromwell (@KWCromwell) November 14, 2017