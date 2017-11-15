Chelsea Clinton Caught Praising Sharia Law On Twitter

Chelsea Clinton describes herself as a “staunch feminist” who believes in equal rights for men and women, but yesterday we caught her praising Sharia law on Twitter!
Chelsea Clinton tweeted out a People article celebrating the first ever Barbie to wear a hijab in Mattel’s six decade history:
Barbie’s breaking barriers! Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first-ever U.S. Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the 2016 Rio Olympic games. And now she has her very own Barbie — the first to ever wear a hijab in the brand’s 58-year history.
Nothing says “breaking barriers” like going back several centuries and treating women like property! Amirite, ladies?
“LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing “Shero” doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad:” Chelsea Clinton tweeted. (picture of doll below)
LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing "Shero" doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad: https://t.co/tzcEkUsJ9w
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 14, 2017
It’s no secret why Chelsea Clinton and her mother – another “staunch feminist” – praise Islam. They receive millions upon millions of dollars from Islamic republics so like the good puppets they are, they turn a blind eye to the humans rights abuses in these countries and push Islam onto Americans.
But Americans are waking up to the real nature of the corrupt Clintons. Even a Middle Eastern man who claims to be one of Chelsea’s fans slammed her on Twitter for her stupidity celebrating Sharia law.
https://twitter.com/Hasamog/status/930499183043403776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F11%2Fdumb-brick-chelsea-clinton-celebrates-new-sharia-law-barbie-doll-gets-destroyed-twitter%2F
https://twitter.com/Hasamog/status/930499282188283905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F11%2Fdumb-brick-chelsea-clinton-celebrates-new-sharia-law-barbie-doll-gets-destroyed-twitter%2F
Does her head pop off??
— Banshee2 (@HellrazorUSA) November 14, 2017
Is it already genitally mutilated or do you get a set of clippers with it?
— Dusty Boots (@Marines4MAGA) November 14, 2017
Love? Forcing women into the hijab via Sharia Law is the antitheses if what modern feminists should embrace! Sick. Sick. Sick!
— Kenneth Cromwell (@KWCromwell) November 14, 2017
Get to know your Quran before promoting it. pic.twitter.com/Jn0Ma7AP8g
— RewardsDay GodTools (@omega40Stan) November 14, 2017
