China Warns Against US Deployment Of THAAD In South Korea

Bejing has warned the US against deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

Washington released a statement this week saying that it would be deploying the system “as soon as possible.”

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing on Thursday : “We will pay close attention to relevant developments, and consider taking necessary actions to protect national strategic security and the regional strategic balance,” he added “What needs to be stressed is that Chinese people mean what they say.”

Press TV reports:

“The US’s attempt to deploy THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) anti-missile system neither helps solve problems, denuclearize the peninsula, nor helps maintain peace on the peninsula,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

“The action will seriously harm the strategic interests of China, and upset the strategic balance in the region.”

The United States and South Korea say the deployment of THAAD missile system is needed to counter potential threats posed by North Korea in the wake of Pyongyang’s repeated missile and nuclear tests.

China says contentious issues between North and South Korea should be resolved through peaceful channels and dialog.

“We strongly urge the United States and South Korea to do things conducive to peace and stability on the peninsula and take seriously the reasonable concerns of the related countries, including China, and stop immediately the deployment process,” Geng Shuang said.

The Chinese official said Beijing might take reciprocal measures in the face of the deployment of THAAD.

“China will take necessary measures to safeguard its national security interests and regional equilibrium.”

Geng said in his concluding remarks that “the Korean dispute should and can only be solved in a way that serves every party’s interests.”