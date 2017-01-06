Chuck Schumer Says Trump “Dumb” For Crossing CIA

The Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Trump was acting “dumb” for crossing the intelligence community, adding that they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at him.

Schumer appeared to let slip a frightening reality when it comes to the so called power of the US president over “executive branch” agencies like the CIA.

Did he just threaten to have Trump assassinated?

WhoWhatWhy reports:

In an interview Tuesday with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Schumer said President-elect Donald Trump is “being really dumb” by taking on the intelligence community because if he does “they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Just let that soak in for a minute.

One of the most powerful senators just admitted that it is “stupid” for a president to oppose the intelligence community, which he is in charge of, because it will “[get] back at you.”

Maddow, perhaps realizing the gravity of what he just said, questioned Schumer further asking skeptically: “what do you think the intelligence community would do, if they were motivated to?”

“I don’t know… but from what I am told, they are VERY upset with how he has treated them and talked about them…,” Schumer said.