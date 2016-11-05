Clinton White House Files ‘Stolen’ From National Archives

According to a newly released email from the State Department, Hillary Clinton was informed in 2009 of a massive theft of data related to Bill Clinton’s White House records.

The email was one of 357 released on Thursday as part of an investigation into Mrs Clinton’s storage of classified materials on a private, unsecured email server.

While Hillary Clinton was serving as secretary of state, the White House informed her that a two-terabyte hard drive full of records from her husband’s presidency were missing from the National Archives.

Officials had presumed the drive “was stolen,” according to the April 2009 email sent by White House counsel Daniel Meltzer to Jim Messina, President Obama’s deputy chief of staff and forwarded to Hillary’s aides

WND reports:

He continued, “Two terabytes is a very very large amount of data; the drive may contain a wide range of memos, emails, and other electronic documents from the Clinton White House.”

Meltzer said the contents were unclassified – with the exception of “three documents which Bill Leary has examined and does not believe present any significant risk.”

But he added, “Based on its analysis, NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] believes the drive contains other sensitive material.”

Hillary’s aides sent the email to Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills, who forwarded it to Hillary on April 13, 2009.

On Thursday, the State Department released 357 emails related to its investigation of Hillary’s use of a private, unsecured email server while she was secretary of state. The emails had been deleted from Hillary’s server. WikiLeaks also released the email.

The information on the hard drive likely included Social Security numbers and birth dates of White House staffers.

“There is a 90% likelihood that the personal information (including DOB and SSN) of all Clinton WH staff was on the lost hard drive,” Meltzer wrote. “There is a 100% chance that some of it was on the lost hard drive.”

He continued, “The three classified documents were authored by Lael Brainard, currently a top nominee for Treasury. Much of her work is likely on the drive. They [sic] are almost certainly records from many other White House officials.”

The situation is reminiscent of another notorious theft of classified documents from the National Archives by Sandy Berger, Clinton’s former national security adviser, in October 2003.

Berger pleaded guilty in 2005 to sneaking secret documents from the National Archives in his socks and pants. He paid a fine of $50,000 and served two years of probation. Berger lost his security clearance and relinquished his law license.

As WND reported, President Bill Clinton had signed a letter authorizing Berger’s access to the documents that later came up missing. The documents included sensitive drafts of the National Security Council’s “Millennium After Action Review” on the Clinton administration’s handling of the al-Qaida terror threats in December 1999.