Colombian Historian Has ‘Proof’ Pablo Escobar Was Adolf Hitler’s Son

Adolf Hitler lived in Colombia for 10 years after World War II and fathered “at least three children” including notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a Colombian historian who told Canal RCN he has “undeniable DNA proof.”

“I met Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, Pablo Escobar’s son, at a conference and asked him politely for one hair from his head. He declined. Later when he was really drunk, I removed one strand from his head of hair. He barely noticed,” Eduardo Bell explained on Colombia’s most popular news channel.

“I sent the strand of hair for DNA analysis and it proved what I suspected, the Escobar’s have extremely rare DNA for Colombians from Medellin. They are essentially half Austrian, with Jewish blood.“

Responding to the host’s claim that “this is all very entertaining but it doesn’t prove Pablo Escobar was Adolf Hitler’s son“, the prominent historian then explained why he resorted to stealing a strand of hair from the head of Pablo Escobar’s son in the first place.

“The official story of Adolf Hitler is fake news pushed by the CIA,” said Eduardo Bell. “You can prove this yourself by going through declassified FBI files and reading about Hitler, rather than relying on the fabricated history they teach stupid people from textbooks.”

“The story that Hitler committed suicide in a German bunker on April 30 1945 wasn’t even considered fact until the 1970s. Declassified FBI files show without doubt that Hitler fled Germany after the Russian invasion and was resettled, with OSS assistance, in South America after the war.“

The OSS, or Office of Strategic Services, was a wartime intelligence agency and predecessor of the CIA that resettled numerous high-level Nazis in Argentina, including Adolph Eichmann who was captured in Argentina in the 1960s.

“You can see these files yourself and I encourage every one of you to do so.”

Eduardo Bell was referring to declassified FBI files that show the CIA reported on Adolf Hitler living in Colombia as late as 1955, working as a “shipping company employee.“

The FBI.gov and CIA.gov websites reveal that the U.S. government knew Hitler was alive and well – living in Colombia until 1955, and later in the Andes Mountains in Argentina long after World War II had ended. You can view the files here and here.

“Hitler spent 10 years in Colombia before he was moved to Argentina. In Colombia he worked as a shipping company employee… at least that was his cover,” said Eduardo Bell.

“In reality Hitler was a CIA asset and young Pablo was assisted in his drug running business by his father Adolf’s mafia bosses at the CIA.“

These claims are partially backed up by Pablo Escobar’s son Juan, who recently went on the record stating that his father, the notorious Medellin cartel kingpin, “worked for the CIA.“

In a new book, “Pablo Escobar In Fraganti“, Juan Escobar, who lives under the pseudonym Juan Sebastian¡n Marroquan, explains that his father was not a self-made man, but had plenty of help from the CIA.

“My father worked for the CIA selling cocaine to finance the fight against Communism in Central America,” he writes.

“The drug business is very different than what we dreamed,” he continues. “What the CIA was doing was buying the controls to get the drug into their country and getting a wonderful deal.“

“He did not make the money alone,“ Marroquan elaborated in an interview, “but with US agencies that allowed him access to this money. He had direct relations with the CIA.”

Will Marroquan’s next book contain the bombshell revelation that Adolf Hitler is his grandfather? You read it here first.