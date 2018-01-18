Did A Mysterious Beam Weapon Hit Michigan?

Footage has captured what appears to be some sort of beam weapon lighting up he sky over South East Michigan and causing a massive explosion on Tuesday night.

Residents in cities across Michigan reported seeing a bright and colorful flash as it travelled through the sky before hearing a loud boom.

Government agencies quickly attempted to chalk off the sighting as a meteor strike, but locals were left speculating that it was something more sinister than a natural occurrence.

While press agencies like the Washington Post, joined the Department of Homeland Security, the USGS, and NASA in claiming the event was a meteor strike, the pictures seem to be telling a different story.

Paranormal YouTube channel SecureTeam10 posted a video on the incident titled “What really just happened over Michigan?”

The narrator says he has been inundated with pictures of a “strange red beam was seen in the skies over Michigan” when the alleged meteor struck.

He goes on to ask: “What is this beam of light? What is this fire? Does it have something to do with this meteor?

“Something strange it seems has happened over Michigan. I don’t know what, but I am still trying to dig for details.”

Various claims have forced NASA into the unusual step of insisting the sighting was a space rock. They claim that the light was meteor entering the atmosphere about 8:08 p.m, but many meteorologists say they have never seen anything like it.

On Wednesday on its Meteor Watch Facebook page NASA said “we have calculated that this was a very slow moving meteor — speed of about 28,000 miles per hour. This fact, combined with the brightness of the meteor (which suggests a fairly big space rock at least a yard across), shows that the object penetrated deep into the atmosphere before it broke apart (which produced the sounds heard by many observers). It is likely that there are meteorites on the ground near this region — one of our colleagues at JSC has found a Doppler weather radar signature characteristic of meteoritic material falling to earth.”