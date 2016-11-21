Don’t Expect Trump To Keep All His Campaign Promises: Kissinger

After meeting with the President elect last week to discuss foreign policy, Henry Kissinger said we should not expect Donald Trump to give his voters exactly what he promised during his election campaign.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, aired on Sunday, the former secretary of state also said he believes something good may come out of a Trump presidency.

Kurt Nimmo reports:

Elder statesman, Rockefeller confidant, and master war criminal Henry Kissinger told the globalist Fareed Zakaria voters are not going to get what was advertised with Donald Trump.

“One should not insist on nailing [Trump] into positions that he had taken in the campaign,” Kissinger told Zakaria.

Keeping campaign promises made to voters is counterproductive, according to Kissinger.

Kissinger argued that it is counterproductive to demand absolute consistency from presidential administrations, particularly in the face of fluid international situations.

Commending Trump on the effectiveness of his campaign tactics, the former secretary of state added: “The art now would be to develop a strategy that is sustainable, that meets the concerns that have appeared during the campaign but that can be linked to some of the main themes of American foreign policy.”

In other words, Kissinger and the elite expect Trump to carry the torch and continue the Bush-Obama agenda of never-ending war.

Donald Trump appears eager to please. He is considering neocons for his cabinet and his national security adviser is an anti-Islam ideologue.