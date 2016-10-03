Exposed: Tim Kaine’s Communist Youth

Tim Kaine’s political formation wasn’t pro-American or pro-Christian as he claims, it was pro-Communism and pro-Soviet.

Not watered-down Bernie Sanders style Democratic Socialist either, but a hammer and sickle dark era Soviet-approved red. The Democratic Party’s nominee for the Vice Presidency, Senator Tim Kaine used to be a communist.

According to mainstream media, Tim Kaine interrupted his studies at Harvard and took a life transforming “mission” trip to Latin America in 1980. Conveniently left out of these stories, are the radical reality of the Cold War in Latin America and Tim Kaine’s communist mentors.

Whatever Kaine’s intentions were when he left home, he came back to the States having “embraced” Soviet-pushed communist theory. A life transforming mission, indeed.

Did Kaine’s mentors teach him the art of Soviet disinformation — call yourself the very thing you seek to undermine and try to destroy it from within?

Is Tim Kaine The Red Under Hillary’s Sick Bed?

US Defense Watch reports that at age 22, Kaine interrupted his law studies at Harvard to sign up for a year long stint in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, which was heavily involved in various types of missionary work in Central America.

During this time, the merde was indeed hitting the ventilateur south of the US border. Communist backed guerillas were intent on overthrowing the pro US government in El Salvador. In Nicaragua, the US backed Contras battled the communist Sandinista government led by the Marxist hardliner, President Daniel Ortega.

In Latin America and indeed across much of the world, the Jesuits were fully supportive of liberation theology, which began as a movement within the Catholic Church in Latin America in the 1950s and 1960s. Liberation theology arose principally as a moral reaction to the poverty and social injustice in the region.

On the surface, liberation theology preached helping the poor, but in actuality it was a playbook for communist subversion, with one goal; the Marxist take down of poverty stricken nations in Latin America and communism’s advance to the doorstep of the United States, when Mexico too, collapsed under the weight of Moscow funded revolution.

There is more than ample evidence that liberation theology was conceived by the KGB as a way of enabling a communist takeover of Central and South America, while also causing a schism and a possible collapse of the Catholic Church itself. In essence, liberation theology was a giant disinformation campaign run by the Soviet Union.

The top-ranking Soviet Bloc defector of the Cold War, Gen. Ion Pacepa admits that he was personally involved in the operation.

At the time of his defection, General Pacepa simultaneously had the rank of advisor to the bloody dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, acting chief of his foreign intelligence service and a state secretary of Romania’s Ministry of Interior. Ion Mihai Pacepa stated that the Theology of Liberation was the creation of the Soviet KGB as a way of bringing communism to Latin America and around the world.

General Pacepa has been called “the Cold War’s most important defector.” After his defection, the Romanian totalitarian regime, under the bloody communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, placed “two death sentences and a $2 million bounty on his head.” He pointed out that Pacepa worked more than ten years with the CIA.

Pacepa explained that the liberation theology was born of a 1960s top-secret “Party-State Dezinformatsiya Program.” It was approved by Aleksandr Shelepin, the chairman of the KGB, and by Politburo member Aleksey Kirichenko, who coordinated the Communist Party’s international policies. The program ordered that “the KGB take secret control of the World Council of Churches (WCC) based in Geneva, Switzerland, and use it as cover for converting liberation theology into a South American revolutionary tool.”

At the time, liberation theology was opposed by a majority of the Catholic Church. Its most vociferous opponent was Pope John Paul II, an ardent anti-communist who was involved in over-throwing communism in Eastern Europe, with his support of the Polish workers’ movement, Solidarity.

To counter Vatican opposition to this theology, recently published documents from the Soviet and East German archives show “active measures” were undertaken to undermine the Vatican and the pope — key barriers to Soviet influence in Latin America.

Active measures included financing communist movements, supplying weapons and military advisors to Latin American countries and conducting disinformation and direct action operations.

Fidel Castro and Nikita Khrushchev supported liberation theology as a way to infiltrate communists in the Catholic Church.

Into this world of communism and violent revolution stepped young Tim Kaine.

Surely, Kaine must have known what he was getting into when he signed up with the JVC. He was a graduate of a Jesuit preparatory high school and knew that the Jesuits were involved in operations on the fringe of the Catholic Church and in support of the enemies of the United States of America.

It is doubtful that a conservative, young Republican, or for that matter, even a mainstream Democrat would have ventured down to Latin America to work for an organization seeping in leftist ideology and infested with radical Marxists and violent revolutionaries.

Reports indicate that in Honduras, “Mr. Kaine embraced liberation theology.”

Kaine’s beliefs were at odds with his own country’s policies under Ronald Reagan, which were to stop the spread of communism across the world and indeed destroy it.

Kaine’s beliefs were at odds with the leader of the Catholic Church itself, Pope John Paul II, who will go down in history as one of the greatest champions of freedom this planet has ever seen.

The Hill reported on Kaine’s radical Jesuit mentors:

Around the time Kaine was there, Jesuits were arrested for gunrunning, and, the next year, the Honduran government banned any more American Jesuits from coming to that country because of their left-wing activism.

They also expelled one American-born Jesuit, who also had to leave that religious community because he was too radical even for them. That priest was Father Jim Carney, and he was the one the New York Times us tells Kaine sought out across the border in Soviet-supported Nicaragua, taking a bus and then walking several miles to meet him.

Carney was a full-blown revolutionary. A recent New York Times report says his death was “murky” and hardened Kaine’s distrust of American involvement in the region.

What isn’t murky is what led to his death. In 1983, Carney was part of a 96-man unit that invaded Honduras to bring the Nicaraguan Communist revolution there too. The insurgents were Cuban and Nicaraguan trained and led by Jose Reyes Mata, Cuban-educated, and Honduras’ top Marxist. Reyes Mata had previously served with Che Guevara in Bolivia.

After a firefight with Honduran troops, Reyes Mata was captured and killed. Carney was reported dead too. Some think he was captured and killed too. Kaine worried about American complicity in an extrajudicial killing, but he didn’t seem bothered by Carney’s participation in a Communist-sponsored insurgency and invasion of Honduras.

To this day, Kaine’s relationship with Father Carney’s successor, Father Melo, continues. Melo, incidentally, wants to redistribute land throughout Latin America by 2021.

Kaine’s politics haven’t changed much. He puts on a good front as a moderate, but in actuality, he’s a left wing radical who has a F Rating from the NRA.

In 2016, we have a Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, a supporter of the revolutionary organizations, the SDS and the Weathermen Underground, who spent the summer of 1969, working for a radical law firm in Oakland.

As noted journalist, Carl Bernstein, reported:

“That summer she went to work at the most important radical law firm in America at that point: Treuhaft, Walker and Bernstein in Oakland. They defended the Panthers. Two of their partners were members of the Communist Party—including Bob Treuhaft, who was married to Jessica Mitford. I talked to Bob Treuhaft not long before he died, and he said he was certain that Hillary came there because she subscribed to some of the kind of law they practiced and the kind of clients they defended. In her so-called autobiography, “Living History,” she put in a couple of sentences about living in Berkeley with Bill that summer and working at that law firm, but she makes it sound like their work focused on postal rate increases. There’s not a word about radicals.”

Hillary Clinton’s mentor was none other than Saul Alinsky, the left wing revolutionary and ‘community organizer’ who wrote Rules for Radicals.

If Hillary’s past, and that doesn’t include any of her criminal adventures, isn’t dubious enough, her running mate, Tim Kaine is practically an honorary Sandinista himself.

In the United States of America, the Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees from the Democratic Party have backgrounds riddled with enough radical left wing and communist activity to keep FBI Counter-Intelligence busy for decades.

Frankly, it’s a disgrace.