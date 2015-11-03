Latest

FBI Website: Aliens Visit Us From Other Dimensions

Posted on November 3, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Conspiracies // 3 Comments

FBI website documents admit that aliens from other dimensions visit us on Earth

The FBI have admitted on their very own website that we have been visited by “beings from other dimensions”.

The document says that the aliens are peaceful, human-like (but much larger), come from a different “etheric” planet, and can be reached by radar.

The FBI.gov website reveals:

FBI website document says that aliens from other dimensions exist

A transcript of some of the most important details of the report have been compiled by UFO Sightings:

1. Part of the disks carry crews, others are under remote control

2. Their mission is peaceful. The visitors contemplate settling on this plane

3. These visitors are human-like but much larger in size

4. They are not excarnate Earth people, but come from their own world

5. They do NOT come from a planet as we use the word, but from an etheric planet which interpenetrates with our own and is not perceptible to us

6. The bodies of the visitors, and the craft, automatically materialize on entering the vibratory rate of our dense matter

7. The disks posses a type of radiant energy or a ray, which will easily disintegrate any attacking ship. They reenter the etheric at will, and so simply disappear from our vision, without trace

8. The region from which they come is not the “astral plane”, but corresponds to the Lokas or Talas. Students of osoteric matters will understand these terms.

9. They probably can not be reached by radio, but probably can be by radar. if a signal system can be devised for that (apparatus)

Addendum: The Lokas are oval shape, fluted length oval with a heat-resistaning metal or alloy not yet known the front cage contains the controls, the middle portion a laboratory; the rear contains armament, which consists essentially of a powerful energy apparatus, perhaps a ray.

