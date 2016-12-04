George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

In an interview with the Financial Times, George Soros has subtly laid out the banksters’ plan for ushering in the New World Order, announcing that China must lead the New World Order, “creating it and owning it” and supplanting the United States as the world’s economic superpower.

Soros’ plans for China are the exact opposite of Donald Trump’s expected policies regarding China. The President-elect has described the Asian giant as a “currency manipulator” and outlined plans to correct the current situation of unfair competition and bring good jobs back to America. He has already angered the Chinese, speaking on the phone to President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan – breaking with nearly four decades of U.S. protocol.

When a reader first passed me a link to the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. Here was George Soros — who is unquestionably a Western elitist even in the eyes of the most ardent Kool Aid drinker — speaking of using China to bring in the New World Order.

It just goes to show that the banksters have never really hidden what they’re doing; they just reveal it in dry interviews and insufferably bland policy papers while the public is distracted by an emotionally charged, easily understood “good guy” versus “bad guy” fairy tale.

According to this fairy tale, which is offered by both the mainstream media outlets and the overwhelming majority of alternative media sources, the US is in conflict with Russia, while a determined band of freedom fighting nations (the BRICS) are on a quest to free themselves from the evils of Western imperialism once and for all. Well isn’t that precious? It’s also a load of childish nonsense.

In reality, both the Western powers and the BRICS nations are working closely together through the G20 to bring in the Central Banking Cabal’s New World Order. Here are the nations of the G20 (the 20th “nation” is the EU), with the core Western powers circled in blue and the BRICS circled in red.

Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a multilateral / multipolar financial and political order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States. But don’t take my word on this; take it straight from the gefilte fish-eating horse’s mouth.

“I think this would be the time, because you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order — financial world order. They are kind of reluctant members of the IMF. They play along, but they don’t make much of a contribution because it’s not their institution. Their share is not commeasurate — their voting rights are not commeasurate — to their weight. So I think you need a New World Order that China has to be part of the process of creating it, and they have to buy in. They have to own it the same way as I said the United States owns… the Washington consensus… the current order, and I think this would be a more stable one where you would have a coordinated policies.“

So he is saying that the way to bring the Chinese into the NWO is to have them help create it and to give them “ownership” of it. This is not a new idea, of course, since the Rockefellers hinted at this strategy back in 1961 in their NWO blueprint book Prospect for America: The Rockefeller Panel Reports.

Problem – The evil Western power elite are out to steal everything and kill everybody!!! (The engineered truth movement has ensured that we got this message loud and clear.)

Reaction – People are both angry and fearful, and are longing to end the old system and start something new.

Solution – The angelic BRICS power elite swoop in on white unicorns to save the day and give us a new financial system and all the money people need. (The false-light crowd has ensured that we’ll look at our “saviors” in this light.)

Pondering this problem / reaction / solution scenario begs the question…

Why China? Why would the Illuminati, whose home base is in Western Europe, have the Chinese front the public face of their New World Order?

A clue to their motivations and strategy can be found in this article, titled “Colonial Elite Rules China for the Illuminati.” In it, the author states…

“The Chinese people would revolt against overt foreign domination, but embrace their place in the NWO if they believed they were in control.”

The Chinese have suffered greatly at the hands of Western imperialism, as has much of the world. As a result, the Illuminati would have trouble roping many nations into a Western-led New World Order, especially the nationalistic Chinese. Since you can’t have a truly global order without the most populous nation on Earth, the Illuminati opted to use their own legacy of destruction to their advantage. Their two-part strategy to do so is as follows:

1 – They set up a China-centered alliance as an opposing force to the Western alliance.

This part of the strategy was hinted at in the mainstream press in this 2002 UPI article, titled “China Wants Its Own ‘New World Order’ To Oppose US Version.” It is common practice for the Cabal to use opposing forces to achieve their ends, and they always make sure they have influence or control over both sides.

2 – They have been driving the world public into the hands of the Chinese alliance.

How have they approached this, you ask?

They have widely publicized a heinous New World Order planned by the Western Powers while simultaneously publicizing a benign New World Order planned by China and its allies (thus establishing danger from one side and safety from another).

They have instigated outrageous and provocative action, both economic and military, by the Western powers (this adds a new insight into the open-for-all-to-see Wall Street / City of London criminality and recent Western military boondoggles in Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, and Syria).

They have broadly exposed damaging information about Western nations, especially the US. This is the motivation behind WikiLeaks, Snowden, and a thousand smaller disclosures. And after Snowden outed the NSA’s activities to the general public, where did he run to hide? First to China (Hong Kong), then to Russia. So what is the psychological message? China and Russia (the BRICS alliance) is where you run for safety from the evil US, its Western allies, and all their horrible behavior.

It is really very simple: the Illuminati built a rabbit trap (in the BRICS alliance) that looks like a nice, safe hole to hide from danger. Now they are beating the bushes (with the Western powers) to drive the rabbits toward the trap. <<<

Soros’ admissions effectively confirm all this. And if we look again at Prospect for America, it confirms this viewpoint as well. On page 60, it says this…