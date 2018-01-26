George Soros: Donald Trump is a ‘Grave Danger’ to the ‘New World Order’

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has warned that President Donald Trump poses a “grave danger to the New World Order” during a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Soros told guests that he believes Trump to be creating a ‘mafia state’ in the US that threatens the Deep State institutions that run the country.

“I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” the billionaire said.

“But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner,” Soros said, predicting a Democratic ‘landslide’ in the 2018 elections.

Daily Mail reports: ‘I give President Trump credit for motivating his core supporters brilliantly, but for every core supporter he has created a greater number of core opponents who are.

The businessman-turned philanthropist has been a consistent critic of Trump who is also in Davos, the first US president to attend since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump found a softer way to package his ‘America First’ agenda he strode through the conference center on his first day in Davos, calling for prosperity and ‘great peace’.

‘I think the real message is we want great prosperity and we want great peace,’ Trump said after holding back-to-back meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘And I think that really is the message,’ Trump told pool reporters who trailed him at each scheduled meeting at the gathering of bigwigs in the snowy Alpine town.

Trump also renewed his public pitch for investors to pour money into the US.

A lot of people are coming back to the US. ‘We are seeing tremendous investment,’ he said. ‘And today’s been a very exciting day, very great day and great for our country,’ the president said.

Trump landed on Thursday in Switzerland, where his outsized personality and determination to push an ‘America First’ agenda was upending the annual Davos conference.

To an extent, the annual confab of billionaires and CEOs was centering around Trump even before Air Force One touched down in Zurich, then flew aboard Marine One to Davos in the Swiss Alps.

Trump is due to address delegates Friday.