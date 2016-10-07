George Soros’ Snivelling Spoilt Son Wants To Destroy 2nd Amendment

George Soros’ snivelling spoilt son Alexander Soros has given $100,000 towards a project aimed at eliminating 2nd amendment rights from U.S. citizens.

Alexander, or Slimey Soros as he’s known to friends, supported the “yes” campaign on a California ballot measure that would ban the possession of large-capacity magazines, requiring local authorities to maintain a Big Brother-style list of all citizens authorized to purchase ammunition.

Dailycaller.com reports:

Even though he is a New York resident, Soros — the son of left-wing financier George Soros — is one of the top 10 biggest donors behind the “yes” campaign on Proposition 63, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

If passed, the ballot would ban the possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, regardless of when they were purchased. Current California law already bans the possession of such magazine but has an exemption for magazines purchased before the year 2000.

Prop. 63 would also require all ammo purchasers to first obtain a $50 permit from the California DOJ. The state government would also be required to keep tabs on who is or isn’t authorized to purchase ammunition.

“The Department shall create and maintain an internal centralized list of all persons who are authorized to purchase ammunition and shall promptly remove from the list any persons whose authorization was revoked by the Department pursuant to this section,” the ballot measure states.

“The Department shall provide access to the list by ammunition vendors for purposes of conducting ammunition sales or other transfers, and shall provide access to the list by law enforcement agencies for law enforcement purposes.”

Both Alex and George Soros are big Hillary Clinton donors. The two have combined to give more than $10 million to pro-Clinton superPAC Priorities USA, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Alex Soros even privately dined with Tim Kaine soon after Clinton tapped Kaine as her running mate.

His father, George Soros, has bankrolled several prominent liberal projects (including Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood) through his pet organization, Open Society Foundations, in an attempt to secure favorable political outcomes.