Gunman Opens Fire At Party In Grand Rapids, Michigan

One person has been killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire at a party near a shopping mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday.

Emergency services raced to the scene on 28th Street at around 3.30am local time (9.30am UK time) where a “huge party” with around 60 people is believed to have been taking place.

Sgt Terry Dickson of Grand Rapids Police confirmed there were “multiple victims” and at least one person – understood to be male – is confirmed dead.

There are NO suspects in custody – as police try to police together what happened.

The man is thought to have died inside a clearance outlet, according to unconfirmed reports.

Witnesses at the scene are “highly emotional” he added, while they try to work out what happened.

NBC affiliate WOOD TV8 reported that it had heard people at the scene arguing with each other after the incident.

The whereabouts and condition of the gunman is unknown – and no description of the attacker has been issued.

A number of people have been rushed to various local hospitals.

Sgt Terry Dickson said: “We are trying to figure out what took place. Where the shots were fired… all of that is being considered.”

Photos from the scene show shattered glass from the windows of a nearby clearance outlet.

A WOOD TV8 reporter on the scene says police are currently searching the building.

#BREAKING: GRPD on the scene of a shooting in a strip mall parking lot on 28th Street. Still unclear how many victims, or their conditions. pic.twitter.com/3lniD7kmEu — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) October 9, 2016

Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan – historically a furniture-manufacturing centre situated near the Great Lakes of America’s mid-west.

The incident happened near to Kalamazoo where earlier this year Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly killed six people in a four-hour shooting spree.

The 45-year-old claims the taxi app had the ability to “take over” his body, it’s been reported.

Dalton was working a night shift when he allegedly went on the deadly shooting rampage.

Large police presence – 1800 blk of 28th St SE – Multiple shooting victims. PIO on the way, eta 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/OkErUvxcrO — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 9, 2016

The father-of-two told police during a police interview the Uber app would “literally take over” his body, according to report by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Dalton told police that when he would press a button on his phone screen, the horned cow head of a devil would appear and give him an assignment that he said would “literally take over” his body, WZZM reported.

“When I logged onto site (the Uber app), it started making me feel like a puppet,” Dalton told police during an interview, according to the broadcaster.