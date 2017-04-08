‘Hands Off Syria’: Protests Erupt Across US

Protesters gathered in cities across the US and other parts of the world, in demonstration against President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase.

Demonstrators also expressed their resentment against Washington’s warmongering policy and said bombing Syria would create even more conflict, not resolution.

Protest against US bombing of Syria and push for war of regime change outside Trump Tower, NYC pic.twitter.com/ssAbqrHQVI — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 7, 2017

The demonstrations were mostly peaceful, but there were some clashes with police and some arrests.

When #Syria is under attack what do we do?! Stand up fight back #handsoffsyria pic.twitter.com/5KCKkVEBxa — ANSWER Chicago (@ANSWERChicago) April 7, 2017

Anti-war demonstrations have been planned this weekend for 50 cities across the US

Press TV reports:

Protesters in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, on Friday chanted slogans against Trump’s controversial order and showed their support for the Syrian people.

Activists in New York had signs denouncing the bombing, including placards that read “Bombing Syria doesn’t protect people, it KILLS THEM” and “NO! In the name of humanity, we refused to accept a fascist America.”

“It’s only going to escalate the violence,” Martin Jennings, a protester, told local media. “I’m really concerned about the future of the Syrian people.”

Some protesters said they did not believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was behind Tuesday’s suspected chemical attack and said intervention would only make things worse.

“Get out of Syria, stop interfering, and let the people of Syria decide for themselves,” protester Greg Butterfield said.

At least two people were arrested in New York City while another four were rounded up in Jacksonville, Florida.

The US military launched 59 cruise missiles on the al-Shayrat airbase in Homs province in the early hours of Friday.

Trump said the operation was in response to the chemical attack in Idlib province. The Syrian government has strongly denied responsibility for that attack.

In London, the British anti-war campaign group Stop the War Coalition took to the streets of Westminster to protest the US airstrikes.

In a message posted to the group’s Facebook page, the organization said, “The Stop the War Coalition​ condemn​s Donald Trump’s decision to launch attacks against Syrian targets.”