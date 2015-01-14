Health Care Worker Dies From Forced Flu Shot

26-year-old health care worker Katie Mcquestion died days after getting a mandatory flu shot.

Her family hope that her death may act as a warning for others thinking about getting the flu shot. They hope the warning will save other people’s lives.

Wwlp.com reports:

Katie graduated from UW Milwaukee as a radiology technician IM 2012 and worked at St. Catherine’s Medical Center in pleasant prairie.

Her mom said as part of her job she had to get a flu shot. Tragically, it didn’t keep her from getting sick. However, Kenosha County’s health officer say the vast majority of people who get a flu shot are helped by it.”

“For the majority of people, they should get vaccinated because this is a very unusual case and it typically does not happen,” said Cynthia Johnson, health officer.

Cindy Johnson says on the death certificate, Katie’s doctor attributed her symptoms to influenza.

Katie’s mom says her daughter developed sepsis from flu, essentially blood poisoning, suffered a heart attack and then massive organ failure.

Should health care workers be forced to take the flu shot? Is the hospital Katie worked at responsible for her death? Let us know what you think by commenting below.