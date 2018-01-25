Illegal Alien Pedophile Blames ‘Black Magic’ After Giving Herpes To 7-Yr-Old

An illegal alien in Indiana, accused of molesting a seven-year-old girl on multiple occasions and infecting her with the herpes virus, has blamed “strong black magic” for his actions, according to reports.

Huber Morales, 24, was charged with five felony sex crimes by authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on January 16 after doctors alleged that he molested a seven-year-old girl and gave her herpes, according to NBC Channel 14 News.

Morales, who told police he was born in Mexico and is living in the U.S. illegally, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on five counts of molesting a child, including two level-one felony counts and three level-four felony counts.

The molestation was reported after the child was taken to a local hospital for an outbreak of genital herpes early this month. When asked how she might have contracted the disease, the child told a nurse that Morales had molested her “a lot of times.”

Morales reportedly admitted to police he touched the 7-year-old girl and had sexual relations with her due to “strong black magic” that was being used against him, the arrest affidavit stated.

The suspect’s bond was set at $100,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim, the Courier and Press reported.

The suspect’s next court hearing is slated for Feb. 27.