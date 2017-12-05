Israel Launches Airstrikes On Syrian Military Site Near Damascus

Israel has launched air strikes against a Syrian military research facility in the Damascus countryside according to local media reports.

Reports claim that Syrian air defense systems engaged and destroyed three out of at least six incoming missiles.

The latest attack makes this the second Israeli air raid in three days aimed at a military target near Damascus.

Just 72 hours ago, Israel launched a combined air and surface-to-surface missile attack against what it claims was an Iranian military base south of Damascus.

RT reports: At 11:30pm Monday, Syrian “air defenses confronted an Israeli missile attack on one of our sites in the Damascus suburbs and three of the targets were downed,” SANA reported, citing a military source which blamed Tel Aviv for launching repeated attacks against Syrian government’s military installations in order to “lift the morale of the collapsed terrorists.”

While details of the alleged strike remain scarce, a government source told Sputnik that “Syria’s air defense destroyed three of the six missiles that Israel launched at the Research Center in the suburbs of Damascus.”

Witnesses have meanwhile told Reuters that three strong explosions were heard near the village of Jamraya, some 5 kilometers (3 miles) northwest of Damascus. Smoke was also allegedly visible rising above the area. The strikes in Jamraya, allegedly by Israeli warplanes, were also confirmed by Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen News, which also noted that the Syrians managed to destroy three out of six missiles.

Jamraya is believed to be the home to a top-secret scientific, military technology research center that was established in the 1980s. The village which lies close to the Lebanese border is also home to the Presidential Guard’s 105th and 4th brigades. It is unclear what the Israeli missiles intended to hit, but the village was targeted twice by the Israelis in 2013. Those strikes allegedly targeted a convoy carrying anti-aircraft weaponry destined for Hezbollah, Israel’s arch-enemy. The Syrian military denied that any such shipments were taking place.

The attack on Monday comes days after the Israeli Defense Forces reportedly launched several missiles at an ammunition depot of the Syrian Army, located between the towns of Kiswah (Kesweh) and Sahnaya. On Monday, SANA said that its surface-to-surface missiles destroyed two of the rockets launched by Israel on December 1.