Jesus Campos Missing Again After Vowing To Reveal Truth About Vegas

Las Vegas security guard Jesus Campos has gone missing again, just one day after he reemerged from a clinic known for its mind control program.

Campos vanished last week just minutes before he was scheduled to be interviewed by Sean Hannity for Fox News, where he promised to reveal the “truth” about what really happened in Las Vegas.

He reappeared on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center – a facility synonymous with the CIA’s MK Ultra program – a place where many celebrities go when they need “reprogramming” after having a public breakdown.

According to reports, Campos’ union representative had met and spoken with him after he was released from the medical facility, but it now appears that the union rep has mysteriously lost contact with him again.

Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone” — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

According to Fox News: David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) has now told reporters that he got a text the night before saying Jesus Campos was taken to the care facility, though he did not specify where or whom the text came from.

Hickey said Campos had requested to go public and wanted to tell his story and move on from the Oct. 1 shooting investigation.

Police say he was shot just before the “crazed gunman” killed 58 at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, although, the sequence of events is still in dispute.

Campos was last photographed in public on Oct. 10, accepting a “SPFPA Hero Award” for bravery in the line of duty, while dining with Hickey and others at a high-end Vegas steakhouse.

But soon afterward, investigators said that the security guard was shot before the massacre, raising questions about whether the hotel did enough to prevent the bloodshed.

Hickey has said that before he vanished, Campus was looking forward to telling his side of the story.

“Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual,” Hickey said Friday.

“I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,” he said.

Independent journalist Laura Loomer reported on Twitter that Campos’ family is under a gag order, however that remains unconfirmed.