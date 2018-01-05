Justice Dept Launches New Clinton Foundation Investigation

The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into wrongdoings at the Clinton Foundation following months of pressure from President Donald Trump

The new investigation is looking into allegations that the Clinton Foundation used “pay to play” politics and other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state.

According to a new report from The Hill FBI agents have started a new inquiry in Arkansas, where former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, started the charitable organization.

At least one witness has been interviewed in the last month and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in the coming weeks.

Reuters report: In response to a request for confirmation, a Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency did not comment on ongoing investigations.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment by officials at the Clinton Foundation. The organization previously said there was never any trade in policy decisions for contributions.

Democrats have accused Republicans of launching a spurious investigation of Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, to divert attention from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

The Hill reported that the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the probe was examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for contributions to their charitable efforts or whether donors promised to make donations in hopes of government outcomes.

The probe may also examine whether any tax-exempt assets were converted for personal or political use and whether the foundation complied with tax laws, the newspaper cited the officials as saying.

A witness recently interviewed by the FBI told The Hill the agents’ questions focused on government decisions and discussions of donations to Clinton entities during the time Hillary Clinton led President Barack Obama’s State Department.