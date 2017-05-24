Katy Perry: ‘No Walls, No Barriers,’ Embrace The New World Order

Illuminati beta kitten Katy Perry responded to the radical Islamic terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. by calling for nations to open their borders, get rid of barriers, and embrace the New World Order.

The terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night claimed the lives of at least 22 people and injured dozens of others, but according to Katy Perry everything is fine, the world is on the right track, and the masterplan is coming together.

In an interview Tuesday on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the “Bon Appetit” singer suggested that people “unite” following the deadly attack, which was aimed at young girls and teenagers.

“Whatever we say behind people’s backs, the Internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fan bases go but I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other,” Perry said, adding, “No barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist.”

Perhaps we can drop Katy Perry off in Raqqa, Syria, the home of ISIS, so she can co-exist with them there.

It has been well known and documented for decades that the push for globalism is a deliberate and focused effort on the part of a select elite. International financiers, central bankers, political leaders and the super rich often openly admit their nefarious goals for total globalization in their own publications, perhaps believing that the uneducated commoners would never read them anyway.

And they use celebrity pop stars as their mouthpieces in order to influence the impressionable youth.

Katy Perry was recently inducted into the Illuminati, the secret society behind the effort to enforce globalism and usher humanity towards a New World Order.

Now she is flaunting their infamous signs and symbols at every opportunity, attempting to corrupt young people through her art, and parroting New World Order talking points and doublespeak in interviews.

The Illuminati is tied together by a particular ideology that resembles a cult-like religion, in which they envision a world order as described in Plato’s Republic.

They believe that they are “chosen” either by fate, destiny or genetics to rule as philosopher kings over the rest of us.

They believe that they are the wisest and most capable that humanity has to offer, and that through evolutionary means, they can create chaos and order out of thin air and mold society at will.

Katy Perry is far from the only celebrity mouthpiece of the elite dropping hints about the Illuminati’s plans. Insiders are coming forward with shocking information more often than at any other time in history. Celebrities are breaking down, exposing their mind control. Others, like Rihanna, are hinting to associates about what they know.

The evidence against them, ancient and modern, is enormous and continuing to grow.

The simple fact is the New World Order is shepherding humanity towards the next phase of its masterplan. A one world government, led by an Illuminati king, the Antichrist, is almost here.

We have no time to waste. The world’s ruling class have tyrannical control over the mainstream media, as well as our food, water, and air supply, and they are actively dumbing down the masses.

It is time to fight the powers that be. Education is our greatest weapon. The innocent masses – “human cattle” as they are known to the Illuminati – must be woken up before it is too late and we are all enslaved.