North Korea Points To Australia As US Launchpad For WW3

A North Korean state-owned newspaper claims there is proof that United States is preparing for imminent nuclear war and will use Australia as the launchpad.

The U.S. has deployed 1,250 troops to Darwin for a six month training exercise with Australian and Chinese troops. US Marines are “ready to fight” in the event of all-out war.

Rodong Sinmun newspaper writes: “This is the largest US military presence in Australia after the Second World War.”

“America is fanatically crazy, trying to optimize its preparation for nuclear war.”

Daily Star reports:

The paper reported the story on Monday under the headline: “America prepares for nuclear war in different overseas military deployments”.

The explosive claims come as a spokesperson for the totalitarian regime accused Australia of “blindly and zealously toeing the US line”.

The spokesperson added: “It is entirely attributable to the nuclear threat escalated by the US and its anachronistic policy hostile to the DPRK that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is inching close to the brink of war in an evil cycle of increasing tensions.

“If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK.”

But Christopher Pyne, Australia’s defence minister, dismissed the claims and said the deployment has been a “longstanding government policy”.

He said: “It’s not in any way a preparation for a conflagration on the Korean Peninsula.

“Obviously, we want to avoid any such military action and we want the North Koreans to behave as well as they can, like reasonable, international citizens.

“That means ending their missile testing and not preparing for a nuclear war with either the United States, Japan, South Korea or anyone else for that matter.”

Donald Trump has sent his biggest nuclear submarine to the Korean peninsula over fears Kim Jong-un may detonate a nuclear bomb today.

As an armada of US war ships approach the region, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the secretive regime “must be stopped”.

In response, the Hermit Kingdom has warned it is ready to fire a nuclear missile at the US mainland.