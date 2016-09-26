Lawyer Injures Nine In Houston Shooting Rampage

A disgruntled lawyer armed with multiple weapons opened fire near a southwest Houston shopping center on Monday, injuring nine people before being shot dead by police.

Police found a car full of weapons near the scene.

Multiple sources confirm the active shooter was Nathan DeSai, a lawyer who had issues with his law firm. Photo Courtesy: @Fox26Houston pic.twitter.com/Rv1bXRSSym — Rita Garcia (@TheRitaGarcia) September 26, 2016

abc13 reports:

A bomb squad cleared a vehicle near the scene. The Porsche in question is registered to Nathan Desai.

VIDEO: Who is Nathan Desai?



Miya Shay is reporting from the law office of Nathan Dasai

Desai has been identified as a local attorney. Eyewitness News has been in contact with Desai’s father and former law partner.

SKYEYE VIDEO: Don Armstrong reports from above the scene of the active shooter situation



An active shooter situation is reported in southwest Houston

One source tells Eyewitness News that the vehicle was found filled with weapons.

HFD says six people were taken to area hospitals after they were injured by the shooter. Three were treated at the scene for injuries from broken glass, and released.

One victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound, according to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Additionally, we know one is in fair condition and three are in good condition.

Two people were taken to Memorial Hermann Red Duke Trauma Institute and another three were taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. A sixth patient was transported to Ben Taub.

Active shooter scene still active but contained. Suspect DOA. Media staging area at Wells Fargo parking lot at 3900 Bissonnett & Weslayan. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

Our bomb squad will be checking suspect’s vehicle. Crime scene covers a multiple block area near Weslayan at Bissonnet.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

A shelter-in-place had been ordered for the West University area shortly before HPD confirmed the alleged shooter was shot by one of its officers. It was lifted hours later, as the investigation progressed.

⚠ AlertHouston |Shelter-in-Place until Further Notice in SW Houston https://t.co/lwgPJ0w2NR #hounews — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) September 26, 2016

West University Elementary School said it would open on time in spite of the shooting investigation.

Weslayan remains closed to traffic while officers investigate.

Seeing several vehicles hit by gunfire ditched near shooting scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/SvV7ixPHVH — Kevin Quinn (@imkevinquinn) September 26, 2016

Several people shot by suspect are being transported to area hospitals; unknown exact number or severity of injuries #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016





VIDEO: Witness says he was nearly shot at strip center



A witness to the shooting shares his account

Weslayan Shooting Timeline

6:29am: HFD dispatched to corner of Weslayan and Bissonnet

6:32am: First unit arrives, determines active shooter situation

7:02am: Suspect down (per police scanner)

At around 6:30 this morning, HFD scanners reported a suspect was at a strip center firing upon vehicles.

“We received a call at 6:29 that we had a shooting at the Petco store…the first units were directed to the parking lot where the shooting was still active,” HFD’s Jay Evans says.

SKYEYE VIDEO: Don Armstrong updates situation on Weslayan at Bissonnet



Initial reports indicate multiple people have been shot in the Weslayan area

Active shooter at Weslayan & Bissonnet has been shot by our officers; no reports of other suspects at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

Emergency vehicles flooded the area around the strip center bordered by Weslayan, Bissonnet and Law Street.

Antwon Wilson witnessed the shooting and told Eyewitness News he was shaken up after being caught in the crossfire.

VIDEO: Witness describes active shooter situation in SW Houston



A fire official shares an update on the active shooter situation in the West University area

“I literally heard the gunshots past my face,” Wilson said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Wilson said there was a steady shooting back and forth as officers worked to bring the active shooting situation to a close.

Police concentrated much of their focus during the shooting on an apartment complex on nearby Law Street, located behind the strip center.

VIDEO: Woman says bullets hit her vehicle during shooting



A woman tells abc13 about the shooting this morning in southwest Houston

VIDEO: Father describes the shooting



A father says he feels blessed after avoiding the active shooter situation in southwest Houston

VIDEO: One of the youngest witnesses talks about what he saw



A boy who lives in the area where the active shooter situation happened shares what he heard