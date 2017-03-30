Marine Le Pen Vows To Destroy New World Order

Leading French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed to “destroy the New World Order” when she is elected President of France, sending a warning to European elites that she will “dismantle their corrupt, self-serving institutions with my own two hands if I have to.“

“The people have spoken and their message is clear: the New World Order is finished,” Marine Le Pen announced to a starstruck tour group at the headquarters of the National Front party west of Paris.

“The elite are not safe hiding behind their propaganda fueled media institutions, making unaccountable decisions in Brussels, and silencing citizens who speak out against this insanity. When I am President a tidal wave of revulsion will be coming their way, the likes of which has never been seen before.” According to a documentary crew, the tour group burst into spontaneous applause.

In a recent BBC interview, Marine Le Pen held her own with a hostile interviewer, and laid out her vision for reclaiming French sovereignty.

“When I am elected President, I will go to the European Union and say that I want four sovereignties back. Legislative sovereignty: our laws are more important than EU directives. Territorial sovereignty: we decide who comes and stays in our country, we want borders. Thirdly, economic and banking sovereignty: I have the right to promote economic patriotism if I so wish. And of course, monetary sovereignty.“

If the European Union rejects Le Pen’s demands, she says she will tell the French people they have no option but to leave the tyrannical superstate.

Marine Le Pen, whose hobbies include horseback riding and breeding green tree frogs, believes that European states across the continent – including France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy and Hungary – are following in Britain’s footsteps and rejecting the European Union, and it won’t be long before the EU will be consigned to scrap heap as a failed project, much like the communist USSR.

“Something fundamental is happening: the comeback of nations, of sovereign states, with people, with frontiers. People now want to be in charge of their destinies. For a long time they were prevented from doing so,” Le Pen said.