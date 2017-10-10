Media: Vegas Gunman Was Conspiracy Theorist Who Questioned 9/11

There is a new narrative starting to emerge as multiple media outlets say that Stephen Paddock was a conspiracy theorist who believed that 9/11 was an inside job.

If police had any evidence linking him to the extreme right, extreme left or terrorist groups, it would’ve been made public by now.

But with still no apparent ‘motive’ behind’ his actions, the media is attempting to tie Paddock to those who question the government.

Activist Post reports:

We have seen an unprecedented length of time go by, not only without surveillance footage but with no hints as to why Paddock shot into a crowd of 22,000 innocent people. However, it looks like this may start to change.

According to the Daily Mail, a prostitute who Paddock hired repeatedly has allegedly come forward with some rather nefarious claims.

A Las Vegas prostitute who was hired by murderer Stephen Paddock has spoken out about their ‘violent’ sex sessions and how he bragged about having ‘bad blood’.

The woman, who spoke anonymously, said she would spend hours drinking and gambling in Sin City with Paddock, who she described as ‘paranoid’ and ‘obsessive’.

If he hit a winning streak, he would take her back to his room for ‘really aggressive and violent sex’ including living out rape fantasies, she said.

While violent rape fantasies from a mass murderer surely fit the bill, the idea that questioning the official government story on 9/11 is somehow an indication that someone may go on a killing spree is as asinine as it is dangerous. However, this is what’s happening right now in the media.

The 27-year-old woman said Paddock, 64, would often rant about conspiracy theories including how 9/11 was orchestrated by the US government.

After failing to tie Paddock to the left, right, and ISIS, the media is now reaching out to tie him to those who question the government.

It is important to note that most people who question the State do so out of a desire to prevent death, not foster it. People who questioned the narrative of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq did so because they wanted to prevent a war in which many would die. However, they were labeled as kooks and conspiracy theorists by the establishment—despite being proven right years later.

This is nothing new.