Mexico Seizes 800 Pounds Of U.S. Government Cocaine

Authorities in Mexico have seized a massive shipment of cocaine that was headed towards a U.S. government facility in America.

A statement from the Defense Department says the vehicle which was transporting the cocaine belonged to the United States Social Security Institute

These types of vehicles typically are responsible for disaster aid or philanthropic programs inside of Mexico, most likely sent as earthquake relief.

Mexican Soldiers have now detained three men who were inside of the vehicle, claiming that they were employees or the Social Security Institute which has yet to be confirmed by the agency.

The truck originated in the Tamaulipas state capital of Ciudad Victoria bound for Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas; and it remains unseen if it belongs to a Cartel or how they acquired the vehicle if that were the case.

There will be an ongoing investigation involving both United States Federal Agencies and Mexican authorities to determine whether anyone from inside either nation’s disaster programs was involved in the trafficking or even the theft of the vehicle.

Currently, the United States has not issued a formal statement as to the incident.