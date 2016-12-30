MSNBC: Trump’s Comments Could “Literally” Trigger Nuclear War

The mainstream media is busy ushering the entire nation back into the Cold War, blithely discussing nuclear weapons and launch codes like it’s about to be 1957 instead of 2017.

By Melissa Dykes

MSNBC host Chris Hayes kicked the fear porn up a notch recently, saying, “Trump’s comments about nuclear weapons have experts worried he could literally inadvertently trigger a catastrophe.”

“Literally”?

His guest, Esquire writer Charlie Pierce, went on to say:

We have what, I think the total is 7100, individual nuclear war heads. I don’t even want to know what the destructive capabilities there. And we’re about to hand the launch orders over to a guy who can’t stay away from his phone for 15 minutes… So yeah, I think we’re all good to need a refresher course in what nuclear weapons are all about.

Thanks for that, mainstream media.

You have to feel sorry for anyone who truly believes MSNBC is delivering “news” and not propaganda… those people have got to be living in a waking nightmare where we’re all going to spend the next 1,460 days walking on eggshells to “literally” avoid nuclear war, and all because Trump has vocal chords.

But hey, at least the warmongering psychopaths running the show have the perfect patsy under which to launch World War III which they’ve only been working on and building towards for years now.

Delivered by The Daily Sheeple