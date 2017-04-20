N. Korea Threatens To Reduce U.S. Mainland To Ashes

North Korea has threatened to reduce the United States “to ashes” in a “super-mighty pre-emptive strike.”

The official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, wrote on Thursday: “In the case of our super-mighty preemptive strike being launched, it will completely and immediately wipe out not only US imperialists’ invasion forces in South Korea and its surrounding areas, but the US mainland and reduce them to ashes”

The threat comes after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Washington is looking at ways to put pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

The trigger-happy regime – which has threatened to fire a nuclear missile at the US mainland – issued a chilling new warning as a fleet of American warships approach the Korean peninsula.

The US responded by saying it is still considering military action against the volatile country.

North Korea claims it already has an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the mainland US.

It showed off what some South Korean officials thought was the ICBM at a huge military parade last Saturday.

Experts doubt the paranoid regime really has such a weapon – and some have suggested the ICBM in the parade was fake.

But it is thought to already have missiles capable of hitting South Korea and Japan – and is trying to develop one that can hit America.

Hawaii is thought to be most at risk and the Pacific holiday island is so scared it has asked the US government for funding to build nuclear bunkers.

Kim filmed smiling as he watch a video simulation of a nuke hitting a US city yesterday.

Paul Ryan – effectively Trump’s Prime Minister – said the US would not allow the North to develop such a nuke and would strike first to prevent it.

The Republican House of Representatives speaker, on a visit to London, said: “Allowing this dictator to have that kind of power is not something that civilised nations can allow to happen.”

He added: “We must keep all options on the table.”

Mike Pence – Trump’s number two – said the North would be hit with an “overwhelming response” unless it stepped back from the brink.

Rex Tillerson, Trump’s right hand man, said the US was reviewing ways to bring the rogue state to heel.