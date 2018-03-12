New Jersey Police Bust Pedophile Ring Involving Thousands Of Kids

New Jersey police have busted a global pedophile ring involving thousands of children, some of whom were sold to elite pedophiles within business and government.

In an historic victory for law enforcement, prolific child pornographer Anthony White was apprehended by New Jersey police – who say he was running one of the biggest pedophile rings they have ever encountered.

Thegoldwater.com reports: The New Jersey Attorney General’s office said that White was one of 40 pedophiles who were under investigation as part of “Operation Statewide,” where joint operations involving the New Jersey State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and various other law enforcement agencies were determined to take down the network of disgusting pedophiles as part of their efforts.

During the investigation, a Detective from the New Jersey State Police’s Digital Technology Investigations Unit was monitoring a peer-to-peer (p2p protocol) network that was being used by pedophiles across the globe to share sexually explicit images and videos of prepubescent children being sexually assaulted by adults, oftentimes in horrific situations of sexual abuse and torture, a disturbing fetish that’s increasingly profitable across the globe.

While monitoring that network, the Detective discovered an IP address that led back to the residence or Anthony White, which was transmitting numerous videos of child pornography.

A search warrant was finally executed on White’s home on July 20th, of 2016, where law enforcement seized hard drives, mobile phones, laptop computers, desktop computers, SD cards and expandable memory, among other electronics to send to their digital forensics lab for analysis.

On those devices, White was found to be in possession of over 36,000 videos and pictures of child pornography, as reported by the app.com news website, who wrote the “Lakewood man admits to one of biggest child porn collections in NJ history,” describing the massive trove of vile child porn.

White also admitted that he attempted to “reproduce” those images, according to police.

White has since made a deal in the case to enter a guilty plea before Ocean County Superior Court before Judge Linda Baxter on second-degree charges of distributing child pornography and attempting to manufacture child pornography.

White will appear before Judge Baxter in the Ocean County Superior Court late next month for sentencing.

New Jersey authorities have been leading the charge in the fight against child pornography, engaging in numerous takedowns in the past several years including “Operation Safety Net,” a December sweep which apprehended an additional 79 pedophiles, as reported by Local PIX Channel 11.

New Jersey Police Detectives are still engaged in a search for potential victims or one of those pedophiles, who they believe may have sexually assaulted children in several other states in which he resided.

The Goldwater interviewed Detective Sergeant P. Sciortino of the New Jersey State Police; who stated that the suspect, 42-year-old Ethan Chandler, is a vicious pedophile that attempted to find employment around young children in multiple states across America in order to groom his victims as if they’re his prey.

Chandler is both a former youth pastor and ran a film production company in which he sought out parents of children involved in school sports to produce and edit videos for them.

Also in December authorities in New Jersey apprehended an employee of the state’s Child Protection Agency (CPA), in a case which shook the foundation of children’s services across the country by showcasing that someone who’s tasked with protecting children was instead abusing them sexually.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey charged 55-year-old Voorhees resident Charles Borrelli, a longtime employee of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, with third-degree possession of child pornography.

According to investigators, the Camden County High-Tech Crimes Unit, conducted a full and detailed search of Borrelli’s home after they’d received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say that during the search they seized multiple digital devices from his residence that all were found to contain child pornography, in which led to Borrelli being arrested at his home without incident.

Very disturbing that such individuals are placed into roles where they’re around children or would have access to a child’s information all while being a sexual predator.

In September of 2017, a locally popular Jewish Musician, Eric Komar, who performed folk songs for children was also charged with the possession of child pornography, shocking fans, and families of the traveling star.

With the arrest of Komar, it underscores that many of these children sexual predators are abusing their careers working around children if not intentionally taking a career where they could be around children in order to engage in their perverse and demented sexual fantasies.

It’s important to note that each and every child who’s portrayed in a child pornographic image or child pornographic video is a victim.

Somewhere, at some point in time, each of those children was sexually assaulted in the process of producing the child pornography to be distributed to thousands if not millions of pedophiles across the globe.

Pedophilia and child pornography are not victimless crimes, despite efforts to attempt to normalize such by the left.

According to New Jersey State Police Lieutenant John Pizzuro, commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, parents should be fully aware of whom their children are talking to online.

This case is expected to draw in analysts and experts from across the country as the debate as to how sex offenders and pedophiles should be prosecuted and sentenced begins to heat up, with numerous individuals pointing out that a sentence of imprisonment for child sexual predators is not justice.

In fact, there are countless cases in which after a pedophile is released from prison they then become a threat to the public offending again, oftentimes raping another child or indulging in the disturbing distribution and production of child pornography.

The taxpaying citizens end up paying to house a convicted pedophile or child sexual predator behind bars, feeding them daily, and it’s a monumental waste of cash knowing that these sick individuals will one day be free to roam the earth again and prey upon children.

It’s been suggested that the most beneficial act of sentencing for such a criminal would be the death penalty, a measure the would instantaneously remove the threat to children off the face or the earth, and also send a message to any would-be pedophiles that hurting the most innocent of children would result in their execution.

Psychology professors Elizabeth Jeglic of Cranbury and Cynthia Calkins Mercado of Union City are now raising new questions about Megan’s Law, legislation which was enacted after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, a Hamilton Township girl, was viciously raped and murdered in 1994 by a sex offender who had been convicted twice but still released from prison.

It’s hoped that this debate will rage on to a national scale, knowing that there is no rehabilitation for pedophiles, especially those who have acted upon their urges to harm a child.

Megan’s Law won’t stop a pedophile from raping a child. This is a fact. While it makes the information on convicted and registered sex offenders available to the public, it’s not going to be a strong deterrent in halting the abuse from pedophiles.

Far too often do we see pedophiles placed back into the general population after their release, and commit additional crimes, sometimes which are more horrific than the first crime they’ve committed.

With progressive liberals taking the defense of pedophilia, suggesting that it’s a victimless crime, even going as far as trying to normalize the demented behavior of pedophilia, it’s one of the most important battles in the culture war.

Anyone who harms a child should cease to exist, and this is a firm stance that the majority of Trump Supporters and conservatives in America believe in, despite the mental illness of the Democratic Party who try and defend these heinous crimes.

Public executions for these pedophiles should be considered by Congress as a mandatory sentence, as a means of a deterrent in striking fear into those who would harm a child, as well as being the ultimate punishment for one of the worst crimes on the planet.

Making any sexual abuse against a child a federal crime punishable by death, whether it be rape, molestation, or child pornography, should be a keynote change introduced by one of our Representatives or Senators into their respective branches of Congress.

The fact that it’s not already a law on the books is quite disturbing, and it needs to change.

No matter what your stance, prison or execution for pedophiles, you have to realize these crimes are both heinous and outright evil.

The New Jersey State Police and law enforcement across the state deserve an enormous round of applause for their endless efforts in stopping the plague of child pornography which is being spread by vile pedophiles.

Thank you, to all law enforcement in New Jersey, and across the nation who have fought hard to take these monsters down.