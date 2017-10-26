New World Order Prepare To Throw Clinton’s Under The Bus

The New World Order are preparing to throw Bill and Hillary under the bus as they realise that the criminal activity of the Clinton’s has hindered their agenda.

As evidence continues to be made public that the Clinton’s are guilty of the very crimes they accuse Donald Trump of committing, they will be thrown under the wheels of the bus in a similar way to Harvey Weinstein.

The mainstream media is already showing signs that Hillary isn’t the “glowing goddess” she once was and have begun openly condemning her over the Russian Uranian One scandal.

Infowars.com reports: Just look at this article from The Hill demanding a “special counsel on Hillary Clinton’s Russia scandal:”

There was more than enough smoke for the FBI to investigate official government favors in exchange for big donations to the Clinton Foundation, but agents ran into a hyper-politicized Attorney General in Loretta Lynch, whose public integrity section said it ‘did not have enough evidence to move forward,’ according to Washington Post in October 2016.

Last week, blockbuster allegations surfaced in The Hill shedding light on what was happening inside the Obama administration and FBI while Russia was seeking control of massive amounts of our uranium supply. It turns out that the Obama administration inexplicably approved the uranium deal with Russia even though the FBI was investigating a massive corruption scheme that included bribery, extortion and other felonies involving Russia’s nuclear energy industry in the United States.

This level of accurate reporting, at the expense of the Clintons, is unprecedented for The Hill, which was once a major Clinton cheerleader.

Of course, accurate reporting has never been the mainstream media’s modus operandi. So what’s the real gameplan here?

Easy: to sacrifice the Clintons to advance the anti-Trump agenda.

Remember, the power elites have no real loyalty to the Clintons. The Clintons served them, not the other way around, and now the crime duo is presenting a problem because the Clintons are guilty of just about everything they’re accusing Trump of doing.

So here’s what’s likely their next move: Burn the Clintons for their crimes to set a precedent to accuse Trump of similar criminality while claiming it isn’t politically motivated.

This is exactly what they did with the Weinstein scandal, and remember at one point the fallen producer was seen as “untouchable” just like the Clintons.

But will it work? Unlikely.

President Trump simply lacks the criminal nature of the Clintons, and the mainstream media lacks the influence to manipulate the public into believing otherwise.

This is one of the few plays the elites still have left, but considering that their playbook is obsolete, what difference at this point does it make?