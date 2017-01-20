President Trump Has Vowed To End ‘American Carnage’

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of America and vowed to rebuild the country using “American hands”

He also promised that “American carnage stops right here and right now,”after taking the Oath of Office.

During his inaugural address Trump painted a bleak vision of a country that he said was ravaged by rusted-out factories, crime, gangs and drugs. He indirectly blamed his White House predecessors for policies that helped Washington at the expense of struggling families.

Trump said he plans to strip power away from Washington and give it “back to the people”.

The BBC reports:

Shortly after the ceremony Mr Trump was seen signing his first official actions as the 45th president.

He sent his Cabinet nominations to the Senate as well as a signed a proclamation for a national day of patriotism, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

He also signed into law a waiver allowing retired Marine General James Mattis, his pick for defence secretary, to serve in the post.

In his inaugural address, he promised to be the voice of the “forgotten people”, ignored by Washington politicians.

Today, he said, was “the day the people became rulers of this nation again”.

“I will fight for you with every breath left in my body and I will never ever let you down,” said President Trump after Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before.

“We will bring back our jobs, bring back our borders, bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams.”