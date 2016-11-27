Private Army On Standby As America Civil War Looms

A private army has been deployed from the Persian Gulf towards the United States to prepare for an “impending civil war in America,” according to former U.S. Navy SEAL officer Eric Prince.

The US-based Frontier Services Group (FSG) are sending 70 transport aircraft packed with arms belonging to one of the most feared mercenary forces in the world.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

Critical to note about both of these companies, FSG and RRMC, this report says, is that they are owned by Erik Prince, who is not only one of the world’s acknowledged experts on creating private armies, he is, also, a loyal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and whose sister, Betsy DeVos, was appointed yesterday by Trump to be his new administrations main leader in dismantling all of America’s leftist indoctrination centers—that in the US are called “schools”.

Erik Prince, this report continues, was the founder, in 1997, of the private American military company known as Blackwater USA (that changed its name to XE Services than Academi) and was a covert member of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) task force designated to assassinate radical Islamic terror leaders.

Upon the Obama-Clinton regime taking in power in 2009, this report notes, Erik Prince was outed by Hillary Clinton as a CIA operative while his company, Blackwater USA, came under ferocious attack by the US mainstream leftist media—after which he sold his company (in 2010) and moved to the UAE’s capital city of Abu Dhabi where he took up residence in one of the first luxury villas built at the Trump International Golf Club.

Once arriving in the UAE, SVR analysts in this report state, Erik Prince created a “secret army” with the backing of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan—and whom, upon Trump’s victory, sent to America’s new President-elect a personal congratulatory cable wishing him success and progress in his new position.

To fully understand why UAE’s president financed Erik Prince’s creation of this “secret army”, SVR analysts in this report explain, was due a “war/conflict” erupting between two of this nations richest billionaires and their companies–Hussain Sajwani, the CEO and founder of the DAMAC Group, and Khalaf Al Habtoor, the founder of the Al Habtoor Group.

The “war/conflict” that erupted between these UAE billionaire builders Mr. Sajwani and Mr. Al Habtoor, this report explains, involved Mr. Al Habtoor’s secret financing of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/Daesh) terrorists—and that he bribed (along with other Arab Sheiks) Hillary Clinton to cover-up by becoming one of the largest donors to her campaign through her money laundering organization know as the Clinton Foundation.

Mr. Sajwani, on the other hand, who is President-elect Trump’s business partner, this report continues, became alarmed at Mr. Al Habtoor’s financing of Islamic State terrorists and contacted Trump earlier this year explaining the full scope of this plot, and Hillary Clinton’s involvement, after which Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the US—and to which Mr. Al Habtoor responded to by threatening that if Trump was elected the UAE would pull billions of investments out of America.

Having the world’s 6th largest reserves in natural gas, this report explains, Mr. Al Habtoor’s Al Habtoor Group “master plan” in financing Islamic State terrorists was intended to destroy the governments of Syria and Iraq in order to build a pipeline to the European Union which at this time neither Syria or Iraq will allow as they prefer working with Iran—and with Russian military power now siding against these Islamic terrorists, the only way the Al Habtoor-Clinton-ISIS plan could ever work would be in the aftermath of World War III.

With President-elect Trump’s private company planning to build more hotels throughout the Middle East in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, SVR analysts in this report note, America’s new leader’s aversion to World War III is not only justified on an economic basis for his families fortunes, but also will allow him to spend trillions-of-dollars in the United States instead of on that countries needless wars in the cause of globalism.

Opposing President-elect Trump, however, this report continues, are the leftists forces supporting Hillary Clinton who are not only demanding a recount of the vote she lost, but are, also, attempting to steal the election through the terrorization of the Electors who will meet on 19 December to officially elect Trump as the next President of the United States.

To the greatest fear though of Hillary Clinton and her elite leftist allies, this report notes, is the total collapse of her propaganda mainstream media apparatus which for decades has kept hidden from the black peoples of that nation the outright genocide of their entire race—and as evidenced by one of that nations top black artists named Nick Cannon who has begun telling others of his race what has been done to them.

The fullest understanding of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party’s genocide of the black peoples of America, this report explains, comes from their support of the largest baby killing machine ever created in human history known as Planned Parenthood—and whose founder, Margaret Sanger, detailed the genocide of American blacks by stating: “We should hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

And so successful has Hillary Clinton’s Planned Parenthood “extermination of the Negro population” been, this report grimly says, experts at the American-based Black Genocide Organization are now reporting that since 1973, over 15 million black babies in the US have now been needlessly murdered.

With President-elect Trump having appealed to his fellow American black citizens to vote for him and asked them “what have you got to lose”, this report concludes, the sudden movement of Eric Prince’s private army to America in support of him “brings into clarity” that the leftist forces supporting Hillary Clinton know that Trump’s destruction of their satanic Democratic Party has only just begun—and though World War III may have been averted, the new civil war Hillary Clinton warned about if Trump was elected is just beginning—after all, if her Democratic Party loses the blacks they’ve been exploiting and killing for decades, they lose everything.