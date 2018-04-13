Professor Stephen Cohen: Apocalyptic Nuclear War With Russia ‘Inevitable’

Princeton University Professor Stephen Cohen warns that the prospect of nuclear war with Russia is now “inevitable”.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night, Cohen said it is just a matter of time before the globe is plunged into a devastating war over the Syrian crisis.

Information Liberation reports: “If Russians die, if Damascus is attacked (the capital of Syria), Russia will retaliate with its excellent weapons, every bit as good as ours…some people say in some regards the missile technology better,” Cohen said.

“Russia will strike, Americans in Syria will die,” he said.

“We will be where we have never, ever, ever been with Russia, killing each other…bearing in mind that both nations are laden with Nuclear weapons,” Cohen continued.

“So, I am more worried than I have ever been in my life, at least since the Cuban missile crisis.”