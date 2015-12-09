Prophet Baba Vanga Predicts That ISIS Conquers Europe In 2016

A blind prophet from Bulgaria dubbed the “Nostradamus from the Balkans” made a series of dire predictions about the world from the year 2016 onwards – and it’s not looking good.

Prophet Baba Vanga, who died aged 85 in 1996, had accurately foretold 9/11, the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, and the Japanese Fukushima nuclear disaster, as well as predict the rise of ISIS all before they happened.

In a series of chilling predictions relating to next year, Baba Vanga had said that Europe would be invaded by Muslims extremists in 2016 which would result in a catastrophic chemical warfare being waged against Europeans.

News.com.au reports:

According to Vanga, Europe as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of next year following the systematic elimination of entire populations, leaving the continent “almost empty”, a “wasteland almost entirely devoid of any form of life”.

If that sounds dramatic, consider the developments of the past year, which has seen ISIS edge perilously close to Europe with the taking of Sirte, a key Libyan city overlooking the Mediterranean and the birthplace of the late dictator Gaddafi.

Sirte is now an Islamic State colony operating under Sharia Law. The new regime reportedly cemented its authority by staging a series of public executions, during which an unknown number of people were crucified and beheaded.

And ISIS continues to gain ground in Syria, despite a massive bombing campaign by allied forces in the wake of the Paris attacks. To devotees and others consumed by fear of an impending apocalypse, it’s as if Vanga’s deadly prophecies are unfolding before their very eyes.

FROM ‘ILLITERATE’ VILLAGE GIRL TO APOCALYPTIC ANGEL

Baba Vanga was born Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova in Strumica, a village located at the foot of a volcanic mountain range in what was then the Ottoman Empire.

According to folklore, she led an ordinary life up until the age of 12, when she mysteriously lost her eyesight during a massive storm — described by some as a freak tornado. According to folklore, the youngster was flung into the air and then dashed to the ground by a powerful gust of wind.

What happened next is murky but her family reportedly found her in a terrible state several days later, her injured eyes sealed shut and encrusted with a thick layer of dust and dirt. Too poor to afford specialist care, she was relegated to a life of blindness.

Vanga later stated that she had experienced her first vision during the days she was missing and believed she had been instilled with the ability to heal people and predict the future. She was able to convince others of her paranormal powers and quickly developed a cult following. She became the go-to psychic for the rich and powerful and admirers, among them heads of state, scientists and historians, would come from all over the world for a few minutes in her company.

She later served as an adviser to Bulgarian Communist Party leaders, some of whom allegedly exploited her gift to further their own agendas. She was reportedly kept under surveillance by the country’s secret service and her home, the scene of countless meetings with visiting foreign politician and businessmen, reported bugged.

THE MOST FAMOUS BABA VANGA PROPHECIES TO ‘COME TRUE’

Predicted in the 1950s: Global warming and the 2004 Tsunami.

“Cold regions will become warm … and volcanoes will awaken. A huge wave will cover a big coast covered with people and towns, and everything will disappear beneath the water.”

“Everything will melt, just like ice.”

Predicted in 1989: The September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on New York’s Twin Towers.

“Horror, horror! The American brethren (believed to be a reference to the two ‘brother’ towers) will fall after being attacked by the steel birds (thought to be the two hijacked passenger planes). “The wolves will be howling in a bush (believed to be a reference to then US president George Bush) and innocent blood will gush.”

Predicted in 1980: The sinking of Russian nuclear submarine the Kursk in 2000.

It saw the crew die horrible deaths over several days while international rescue crews tried in vain to retrieve the vessel from the depths of the ocean. Until the tragedy, people assumed the “Kursk” Vanga referred to was the Russian city the Kursk was named for.

“At the turn of the century, in August of 1999 or 2000, Kursk will be covered with water, and the whole world will be weeping over it.”

The election of Barack Obama.

Vanga reportedly correctly predicted that the 44th president of the United States would be African American. However, she also stated that he would be the “last US president”. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out.

APOCALYPSE SOON: VANGA’S MAJOR PROPHECIES FROM 2016 ONWARDS

2016: “Muslims” will invade Europe, which will “cease to exist” as we know it. The ensuing campaign of destruction will last years, driving out populations and leaving the entire continent “almost empty”.

2023: The Earth’s orbit will change (nobody really knows what this means).

2025: The population of Europe will reach almost zero.

2028: Mankind will fly to Venus, in hope of finding new sources of energy.

2033: World water levels will rise as the polar ice caps melt (this is already happening).

2043: Europe’s transformation into an Islamic caliphate is complete. Rome is named the capital. The world’s economy thrives under Muslim rule.

2066: America will use a new climate change weapon for the first time in a bid to retake Rome and bring back Christianity.

2076: Communism will return to Europe and the rest of the world.

2084: Nature is reborn (nobody is really sure what this means).

2100: Man-made sun illuminates the dark side of the planet (This is already in the pipeline — since 2008, scientists have been working on creating an artificial sun using nuclear fusion technology).

2130: With the help of the aliens, civilisations will live underwater.

2170: Major global drought.

2187: Two large volcanic eruptions will be successfully stopped.

2201: Temperatures drop as the sun’s thermonuclear processes slow down.

2262: Planets will slowly change orbits. Mars will be threatened by a comet.

2354: An accident on the artificial sun will result in more drought.

2480: Two artificial suns will collide and leave the Earth in the dark.

3005: A war on Mars will change the trajectory of the planet.

3010: A comet will hit the moon. The Earth will be surrounded by a ring of rock and ash.

3797: By this time, everything on Earth will die. However, human civilisation will be advanced enough to move to a new star system.