Psychic Edgar Cayce Predicted Putin Would Save Us From World War III

One of the world’s most famous psychics, Edgar Cayce, predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a “force of light” in preventing World War III from occurring amid the global turmoil we see today.

His predictions were made over 80 years ago in a series of “World Affairs Readings” about the future of world finance, world leadership, collective spirituality, and the important role Russia would play on the world’s stage.

Cayce referred to Russia as being “the thorn in the side of the financial powers” who would try to organise themselves against the good of humanity in a post WWII world.

Wakingtimes.com reports:

When asked in 1932 about political and economic trends in Europe Cayce zeroed in on Russia:

Europe is as a house broken up. Some years ago there was the experience of a mighty peoples being overridden for the gratification and satisfaction of a few, irrespective of any other man’s right. That peoples are going through the experience of being born again, and is the thorn in the flesh to many a political and financial nation in Europe, in the world… Q. What is the name of that nation referred to? A. Russia! (3976-8)” [Source]

70 years after the defeat of the Axis powers, Russia has been reborn, but the rest of the world is now largely under the thumb of the Western globalist banking cartel. This cartel is organized as the IMF, the World Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, and the global network of central banks, reserve banks, development banks, and investment banks that hold the world’s elected governments in perpetual receivership and the world’s people in bondage to mathematically impossible to pay debt.

Present Day on the Edge of the Knife

In 2013 the US was attempting to invade Syria under obviously false pretenses. Putin prevented US involvement by threatening to intervene militarily in a conflict that at that time had not yet devolved unto the horrid conditions we see today.

With the deliberate destruction of Ukraine by the George Soros funded color-revolution destabilization team then the advances of the IMF to debt-conquer Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in forced development loans, Putin’s Russia emerged as the singular force capable of checking the banking cabal’s global advance, and is refusing to allow Ukraine and Crimea to fall into the hands of Western backed forces.

The grand chessboard that is the Middle East is ablaze, and the world is on a razor’s edge, caught between the very real possibility of escalation to third world war and the seemingly distant hope of world leaders suddenly finding sanity and de-escalating the situation.

Cayce spoke of Russia’s role as being the ‘hope of the world’ in a coming time such as this:

“In Russia there comes the hope of the world, not as that sometimes termed of the communistic, or Bolshevik, no; but freedom, freedom! That each man will live for his fellow man! The principle has been born. It will take years for it to be crystallised, but out of Russia comes again the hope of the world.”

(Edgar Cayce, 1944, No. 3976-29)

As events in Syria and Iraq have become more convoluted and devastating for people in the region, the Islamic State (ISIS) has been on a campaign of shock and awe, reigning bloody terror on Christians, Syrians, Kurds, moderate Muslims, Shia Muslims, and anyone in between. ISIS, as everyone apparently knows, is funded and supplied weaponry by the US and Israel as a means of indirectly toppling the Assad regime in Syria.

As the US and its allies pretend like they are not responsible for ISIS and act like they are powerless to stop ISIS, Putin has calmly told the world in no uncertain terms the truth about the West’s support for ISIS and the other mercenary factions which have completely destroyed Syria, already killed hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, and forcing the engineered refugee crisis on Europe, expanding the crisis now into Macedonia.

In this video Vladimir Putin cogently explains the Syria situation with striking clarity:

The Spiritual Development and Leadership of Russia

Even before WWII, Cayce appears to have foreseen the need for Russia to evolve spiritually in some manner so that it would be able to rise in opposition to the decaying moral values of the capitalist West and play its part as the great hope of the world.

Cayce was asked, “What should be the attitude of so called capitalist nations toward Russia?”

On Russia’s religious development will come the greater hope of the world. Then that one, or group, that is the closer in its relationships, may fare the better in the gradual changes and final settlement of conditions as to the rule of the world. (3976-10)

Six months later, additional information was presented which helped to clarify this earlier prediction.

Out of Russia, you see, there may come that which may be the basis of a more world wide religious thought or trend… (3976-12)

When Hugh Lynn Cayce asked about the Russian situation in June 1938, he was told:

A new understanding has and will come to a troubled people. Here, because of the yoke of oppression, because of the self indulgences, has arisen another extreme. Only when there is freedom of speech, the right to worship according to the dictates of the conscience—until these come about, still turmoils will be within. (3976-19) [Source]

Essentially Cayce appears to be referring to Russia after the trials under Soviet rule and the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as the need for the world to return to humanistic values in order to free itself from the oppression of the Zionist cartels which have been organizing against the human race for centuries.

Cayce is saying that some sort of much needed spiritual leadership will come from Russia in this time, some kind of attitude that will make it possible for a transition of this calibre to occur without having to experience the guaranteed destruction of any World War III.

Putin is at best no saint, and there is no underestimating the potential for deception by any nationalistic organization, but in a survey of the major players on the field at the moment, when the human race is teetering on a razor sharp knife’s edge, Putin appears to be bringing something to the table that other world leaders aren’t weilding… common sense.

And what would spiritual leadership look like in a world gone mad, anyhow? At first it would appear as common sense. Of course.

“Aristotle even goes as far as to say that common sense is where consciousness originates. So if a society is lacking in common sense, and there’s little to no conscience, morality, empathy, consciousness, creativity, taste, discernment or love, how does one propose to govern such a population?” [Source]

Putin’s actions in Syria makes the most common sense, among the available options. Already he has likely prevented the invasion of Syria by Turkey, checking President Erdogan at the border, and he has severely disrupted the operations of ISIS. Both are wins for the cause of common sense in an arena of treachery.

Did Edgar Cayce somehow know that Russia would take the common sense gap between spiritual leadership and the guaranteed destruction of World War III which is being engineered by the West?

Speaking on the current state of US and Russia relations at a recent summit, Putin said, regarding America:

“You must rise above the endless desire to dominate. You must stop acting out of imperialistic ambitions. Do not poison the minds of millions of people; like there can be no other way but imperialistic politics.” –Vladimir Putin

Putin is directing our attention to the 800 pound gorilla in the room that no one else seems willing to talk about: America and the West no longer have any moral superiority in the world.

Cayce also made comments about America’s future moral decay:

In the final World Affairs reading given on June 22, 1944, less than six months before Edgar’s death, he addresses the spirit and “the sin of America.”

What is the spirit of America? Most individuals proudly boast “freedom.” Freedom of what? When ye bind men’s hearts and minds through various ways and manners, does it give them freedom of speech? Freedom of worship? Freedom from want?…In the application of these principles…America may boast, but rather is that principle being forgotten… and that is the sin of America. (3976-29) Reading 3975-15, given on January

Conclusion

Did Edgar Cayce foresee Putin’s interfering role in the Western cabals plan to overtake the world through financial domination, political destabilization, and all out world war, order out of chaos?

Cayce also predicted the possibility of a THIRD World War. He spoke of strifes arising…”in Libya, and in Egypt, in Ankara, and in Syria; through the straits around those areas above the Persian Gulf.” [Source]

Whether or not you believe in the power of the human mind to connect with Source and withdraw information about the future, things are lining up in such a way that Cayce’s prophecies regarding Russia are proving quite prescient now, giving us a clue that at least we shouldn’t hold on too tightly to any preconceived notions about what will happen in coming years.

And in a vacuum of any common sense or humanistic leadership from the present powers that be, why not look to a revered psychic for direction? In the end, though, all we have from Cayce is really just the inspiration to action we get from looking into his past for clues and hope about our future. If you’re concerned about the direction things are taking, let Cayce’s words rouse you to action.

This article was originally published in 2015 and is frequently updated