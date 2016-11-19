Putin: Russia Will Resist New World Order’s Plans For Open Borders

The sovereignty of nations around the world must be respected and preserved in order to maintain “the strategic balance of power” and prevent the world plunging into major conflict, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Criticizing the New World Order’s plans to destroy the sovereign integrity of nations and bring them under the auspices of transnational organizations like the European Union and the United Nations, Putin extolled the value of the nation state to world peace.

“We will continue to do everything needed to preserve the strategic balance of power,” he said, adding that the balance was what had prevented a major military conflict between the opposing camps during the Cold War.

“Our goal is to effectively neutralize any military threats to Russia’s security, including those of the [NATO] strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system, the prompt global strike concept and information warfare,” Putin told the Russian military.

Putin was speaking to Russian generals and defense industry leaders in Sochi on Friday, concluding a series of defense-related meetings. He said Russia will continue to develop advanced military technology to protect itself as NATO troops continue amassing near the Russian border.

“Leading world powers are currently using the most advanced scientific knowledge for weapons development. It includes laser technologies, hypersound technologies, and robotics. Russia is conducting such research too,” the president said.

“As we create advanced weapons systems we strictly follow the international obligations that Russia has taken upon itself. But some other nations, as we all know, cancel previous agreements. As was the case with anti-ballistic missile defense,” Putin added, referring to the withdrawal from the ABM Treaty in 2002 by the administration of President George W Bush.