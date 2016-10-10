Russia Plans Permanent Naval Base In Syria

Russia is planning to keep and expand its supply base in Syria into a fully-fledged permanent naval base.

The facility located in the port city Tartus has long been used to resupply Russian warships during Mediterranean Sea missions.

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister General Nikolay Pankov said: “We are going to have a permanent Navy base in Tartus. We have prepared the paperwork, which is now being reviewed by other government agencies. The documents are pretty much ready, so we hope to submit them to you for ratification soon”

RT reports:

The Tartus facility has been in place since 1977. After the collapse of the Soviet Union it was used to resupply and repair Russian warships deployed to missions in the Mediterranean Sea, but did not serve as a permanent base for any of them.

Last week Russia confirmed delivery of an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to Tartus to protect the port facility and mooring warships from potential airstrikes and missile attacks.

The delivery came amid media reports that the Pentagon planned a massive cruise missile attack on Syrian airfields, which would dismantle Damascus’ aerial capabilities.

The US accuses Syria and Russia of perpetrating war crimes in Syria over the offensive operation against militant forces in eastern Aleppo. Russia says the operation followed US failure to deliver on its promise to separate the so-called moderate rebels form terrorist forces in Aleppo and that Washington is playing the blame game to draw attention away from its failures.

Last week the Russian Parliament formally agreed to an indefinite deployment of its air force group in Syria.

The lower house of parliament ratified an agreement with Syria authorizing the deployment of a Russian air group at the Hmeimim airbase for an indefinite period of time.