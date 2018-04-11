Russia Vows To Protect Syria Against U.S. Airstrikes – At All Costs

Russia has vowed to protect Syria against imminent US airstrikes, warning that US missiles would be shot down and launch sites targeted by the Russian military.

As diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorate to dangerous levels, Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin warned that military action against Syria would not be tolerated.

Jpost.com reports: The United States and its allies are considering whether to hit Syria over a suspected poison gas attack that medical relief organizations say killed dozens of people in the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus on Saturday.

“If there is a strike by the Americans, then… the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic. He also said a clash “should be ruled out and therefore we are ready to hold negotiations.”

Russia and the United States blocked attempts by each other in the UN Security Council on Tuesday to set up international investigations into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to focus instead on responding to the Syria incident, the White House said. Trump had on Monday warned of a quick, forceful response once responsibility for the Syria attack was established.