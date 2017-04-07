Russia: US Missile Strikes Planned Before Alleged ‘Gas Attack’

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has said that the “gas attack” in Syria’s Idlib province was a convenient excuse to justify US strikes

In the early hours of Friday morning, the US launched up to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles against a Syrian military base near Homs in its first direct American attack on the Syrian government.

Donald Trump ordered the strikes in response to the ‘chemical attack’ in Idlib, which he blamed on Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Russia Insider reports:

In a statement given on Friday morning in Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the US missile strikes against Syria were planned well in advance of the alleged “gas attack” in Idlib province on Tuesday.

According to Zakharova:

It is obvious that these missile strikes were planned before. For every expert it is obvious that this decision was made well in advance and before the Idlib events.

She also says that recent events in Syria are being used as a distraction as the US carries out deadly airstrikes in Mosul.

In a statement released this morning by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin described the US attack as a violation of international law based on an “invented pretext”.

This is consistent with Russia’s position on how it views Assad’s alleged “war crime”.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that the US-drafted resolution blaming Assad for Tuesday’s “gas attack” in Idlib province was based on “falsified reports from the White Helmets”, an organization that has been “discredited long ago”.