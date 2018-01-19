Russian FM: US Creating Alternative Government Bodies In Syria

Russia’s Foreign Minister has claimed that the US is working to create alternative government systems on large parts of Syrian territory.

This goes against its promises to respect the country’s territorial integrity Sergey Lavrov said

RT reports: Responding to a question posed by RT’s Caleb Maupin at Friday’s briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Lavrov commented on America’s role in the crisis in northern Syria, which escalated into a new Turkish-Kurdish conflict after news of Washington’s plans to create a “border force” comprising of Kurds. Despite the US backtracking on its statement, and saying they were misunderstood, Ankara, which considers the Kurdish-dominated YPG force terrorists, said it was launcing a military operation against the Syrian Kurdish enclave. Lavrov, however, said the developments were only a part of the pattern of US policy in Syria.

“It’s a fact that US forces are seriously involved in creating alternative government bodies on vast part of the Syrian territory. And this, of course, absolutely contradicts their own obligations, which they committed to on numerous occasions, including at the UN Security Council, on maintaining the sovereignty and the territorial integrity on Syria,” Lavrov said.

Washington’s inconsistency on Syria is also “quite characteristic of modern US diplomacy, including the reasons for the American presence there, and the reasons for the actions of the coalition, which they command,” Lavrov added. Russia is “concerned” by the US’ actions in the country, he said, adding, that he discussed the situation with Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson on numerous occasions.

“Rex Tillerson told me many times that the only reason for their presence there [in Syria] is defeating Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISL). Now they have some much more long-standing plans,” Lavrov said. “We will have to take this into account and look for solutions that won’t allow the destruction of Syrian sovereignty.”

