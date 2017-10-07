Saudi Jets Target Residential Building In Yemen Killing 12 Civilians

At least twelve civilians were killed and several others injured when Saudi fighter jets targeted a residential area in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz on Saturday afternoon.

Local sources told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the Saudi aircraft bombarded a house in the al-Zahari area, 346kilometers south of the capital Sana.

Press TV reports:

The sources added that there were women and children among the victims, noting that people were desperately searching for loved ones trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

At least five people were killed and four others wounded on October 2, when Saudi warplanes struck a car as it was travelling along a road in the al-Barh area of Maqbanah district in Ta’izz province.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The Saudi war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization and Yemen’s Health Ministry, the country’s cholera outbreak, the worst on record in terms of its rapid spread, has infected 612,703 people and killed 2,048 since it began in April, with some districts still reporting sharp rises in new cases.

The United Nations also says the Saudi war has left some 17 million Yemenis hungry, nearly seven million facing famine, and about 16 million almost without access to water or sanitation.