Suspected Berlin Attacker Shot Dead In Italy

The suspect in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in the German city of Berlin has been shot dead by police in Italy.

Italian officials confirmed that Anis Amri, a Tunisian national, was killed by the police in a shootout outside Milan around 3 a.m. Friday, ending a brief but intense manhunt across Europe.

So yet another Islamic terrorist has been shot dead and silenced forever…and like others before him, he was identified thanks to his ID card that was conveniently left at the scene.

Press TV reports:

Minister Marco Minniti said that all the necessary checks were conducted after the shootout and that “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the [Berlin] terrorist attack.”

Minniti said, however, that investigations were still in progress and that there could be “future developments.”

A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested that the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.

Amri was the main suspect in an attack on a busy Berlin Christmas market on Monday. He allegedly ran a 40-ton truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

Shortly before the shootout in Italy, police in Denmark had said that a man matching his description had been seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark. Danish police said people had to keep away from the area as a security operation had been launched there.

German investigators had said they believed Amri was still laying low in Berlin because he was probably wounded, Der Tagesspiegel reported citing security sources.

In the early hours of Friday, German special forces also arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in the city of OberhausenIn in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said in a statement.

A police spokesman said there was no connection between the Duisburg arrests and the Amri case.