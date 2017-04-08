Syria Fires At U.S. Military Aircraft – Sparking Fears Of War

A war with Syria may be looming following claims that the Syrian military fired at a U.S. aircraft flying over northeast Syria on Saturday.

Following Trump’s missile strikes against the Assad regime on Thursday, evidence emerged that Assad had nothing to do with the Sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians.

According to al-Masdar News, 2 days after the illegal attack, the Syrian military fired at a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Syrian Army’s Regiment 54 Base in Qamilishi.

Activistpost.com reports:

The plane was allegedly hovering over Syrian military positions, specifically the Syrian Army’s Regiment 54 Base in Qamilishi.

The Syrian military personnel opened fire on the plane and the aircraft allegedly fled the area after it “came into contact with the Syrian Arab Army” stated the source.

It is unclear what kind of weaponry was used to fire at the plane or whether the plane sustained any damage.

This incident now marks the second time since Thursday night the United States and Syrian forces have clashed.

Because the Russians have canceled the “non-aggression pact” with the United States as the result of American aggression in al-Sha’aryat Thursday night, U.S. planes are now potential targets for the Syrian military.